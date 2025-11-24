February 2026 Just Got Another Big RPG Release

RPG fans, buckle up: February 2026 is shaping up to be a spectacular month, because a brand-new Viking turn-based tactical RPG is coming: Norse: Oath of Blood. From early previews, it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting new releases for anyone who loves RPG strategy, personal story, and Viking brotherhood.

You play as Gunnar, a young Viking whose world is turned upside down when his father is betrayed and killed off early on. Kicked out of his home, Gunnar’s goal is undoubtedly one built for a revenge tale, but that is not his sole objective. He is also out to rebuild everything that was lost to him, and yes, it’s as epic as it sounds. Between the personal stakes and the brutal Viking world, the story already has the hooks needed to garner interest right from the start.

The game gracefully mixes tactical battles with settlement management, giving you more to do than simply raid your way across Norway. Rebuilding Gunnar’s village is its own pillar of progression, which will be important to the overarching story. The rebuilding process lets you assign villagers to roles in order to have them gather resources and upgrade buildings. The goal here is to slowly turn a broken community into a thriving base of operations. It adds a layer of long-term strategy that complements the combat and makes every victory feel meaningful. The combined gameplay elements also help break up any potential monotony that may occur.

On the battlefield, Norse: Oath of Blood leans heavily into terrain-to-unit positioning and unit synergy. Elevation, environmental hazards, and careful squad building all matter in conflict, which should make every encounter feel like a puzzle with multiple solutions. You can recruit new warriors for your warband and customize their equipment and abilities, creating a roster that reflects your personal playstyle. It’s the kind of tactical depth that fans of the genre always hope to see.

Play video

The story aims to be as much of a highlight as the gameplay. Choices affect Gunnar’s alliances, his path to reclaiming his home, and how he handles the weight of sudden leadership lumped on his very inexperienced shoulders. The narrative promises a grounded Viking tale filled with revenge and survival, along with the rebuilding of a legacy. With a focus on character-driven moments, it has the potential to stand out in a very busy February lineup.

If you’re curious to try the game out early, you can already check out the free demo on PC, available through the game’s store page on Steam. It’s a great preview for anyone wondering how the tactical and management systems blend together. Officially, Norse Oath of Blood is set to launch on February 3, 2026, and the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, with wider PC store support expected.

