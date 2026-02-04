2026 Has a New Frontrunner for Game of the Year (For Now)

2026 now has a new frontrunner for Game of the Year, at least for the time being. While we’re only one month through the new year, we’ve already had a handful of great games launch so far. Titles like Cairn, Pathologic 3, MIO: Memories in Orbit, and Code Vein 2 have launched so far and have resonated with specific audiences. When it comes to the overall “best” game that has come about in 2026, a new release that is coming out this week is the most acclaimed we’ve seen yet.

As of today, reviews for Koei Tecmo’s Nioh 3 have gone live and have been quite high across the board. Currently, the third entry in the action soulslike series boasts an aggregate review score of 86/100 on Metacritic, which is the highest that a game has received up until this point in the year. Nioh 3 is technically tied with Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven as the top-reviewed game of 2026, but given that Woolhaven is simply an expansion and not a full release, this means that Nioh 3 is the best new game of the year for the moment.

Can This Game Win GOTY?

So does Nioh 3 stand a good chance of winning Game of the Year once 2026 is finished? Well, probably not. While an 86/100 aggregate review score is nothing to scoff at, this average is quite low when compared to previous GOTY winners that we’ve seen over the past decade. Typically, games that end up earning the most accolades have to clear the 90/100 threshold to be considered a true candidate for the biggest honors at the end of the year.

2026 also looks jam-packed on paper when it comes to major releases that will likely end up garnering a fair bit of acclaim. Resident Evil Requiem, Crimson Desert, Marvel’s Wolverine, Fable, Forza Horizon 6, and the biggest of them all, Grand Theft Auto 6, are all slated to launch this year. With such an extensive slate of major games set to release in the months ahead, Nioh 3 might end up getting lost in the shuffle.

Still, if you’re a fan of fast-paced action games, it looks like Nioh 3 is going to end up being one of the best in its genre this year. If you want to play it for yourself, Nioh 3 will arrive on February 6th and will be playable across PS5 and PC. For a more opinionated take on the game, you can also check out our own review right here.

