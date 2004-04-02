Next Injustice 2 DLC Reveal Coming Soon, Will Have The “Biggest” Surprise

San Diego Comic-Con may not have been the biggest showcase for NetherRealm Studios' Injustice 2, but fans were pretty content to see Starfire in action, and were happy with the news that she'll finally make her debut in the game next month, though a specific release date wasn't given. But, of course, fans are really wondering what's next. Well, good news, we won't have to wait long to find out. During a recent interview during this weekend's Comic-Con, NetherRealm's Ed Boon chatted about what's to come with the next DLC. Though he didn't provide any names, he did note that the trailer featuring the next three characters was being worked on and "coming soon." What's more, Boon noted that it will include a surprise that will leave fans saying "wow." (You can see that video above.) Of course, this leads to all sorts of speculation. We've talked in the past about characters that we want to see in Injustice 2, and have also gotten a few hints in terms of what characters could be coming. But until it's all official, your guess is as good as ours. Still, we've got a few ideas of what this potential surprise could be, so check out our estimated guesses…

Constantine This character is no doubt an audience favorite, and while the NBC show came and went like a flash, he still remains relevant to the DC Universe, and his demonic-fighting capabilities would no doubt make him an ideal character to add to the roster. We could see plenty of his awesome weapons come into play, along with his ability to summon special abilities, which would make Constantine a force to be reckoned with. And, of course, we'd love to see the current Matt Ryan build from the show make it into the game, as he truly embodies the character just about right. Sorry, Keanu, we still dig what you tried to do…but it's all about Ryan here. prevnext

Static One other surprise for Injustice 2 could be a character that was originally supposed to make the cut, but got left out of the game for some reason. Static is an ideal character for the Injustice 2 roster, one with super-charged attack moves that could very well put him on the same level as Black Lightning – who's also missing from his time for some reason. Considering the fan feedback that came from him not being included, NetherRealm easily could've had a change of heart and decided to throw him back into the mix. Fingers crossed that he ends up making it – a fight between him and Mortal Kombat's Raiden would be a real, ahem, shocker. prevnext

Spawn Finally, there's a character that would be a real game-changer for the world of Injustice. Even though he doesn't have DC Comics roots, Spawn has appeared in fighting games before to great effect, like his self-titled Dreamcast release, as well as his guest stint in Soul Calibur II HD. So his appearance in Injustice would be fitting, considering the bad-ass use of his cape and chains, as well as his sheer brute strength and the ability to call upon the powers of heaven and hell. Heck, put this guy in a fight with Constantine and you'd have one of those must-see brawls that'd make for quite a party on Twitch or Mixer. Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. prevnext