Fan-Favorite Tomb Raider Game Shadow Dropped on Nintendo Switch

One of the best Tomb Raider games is now available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. There are a lot of great video game franchises out there, but few have stuck around as long as Tomb Raider. The action/adventure franchise has been a gaming staple for decades, adapting across different genres within the medium across spin-offs and mainline games. Although it has been seven years since the release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the last entry in the mainline saga, the Tomb Raider franchise will return with a new Lara Croft story in the future, though we aren’t sure when exactly that might be.

With that said, the series has remained popular as it has been willing to reinvent itself. In 2013, Tomb Raider was released for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC. It was a dark and gritty take on Lara Croft’s story, showing her origins as an adventurer. The game even sparked controversy as some felt the game was far too violent against women and put the beloved gaming icon in really uncomfortable circumstances, but ultimately, it won fans over and kickstarted a reboot trilogy that chronicled Croft’s journey into becoming a seasoned explorer. Now, fans can play the game on a brand new platform.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch 2

To the surprise of many, Tomb Raider has been shadow-dropped on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, just a month after the release of Tomb Raider Anniversary. There are two versions of the game, native to each console, so you’ll be able to take full advantage of the Switch 2’s power for this game if you choose. Titled Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, this remaster is $19.99, but there is a slight discount that brings it down to $18. Not a drastic sale by any means, but hey, a discount is a discount. The game has been brought over to the Nintendo Switch family by Aspyr Media, known for porting over a bunch of classic Star Wars games to modern consoles.

This is a port of the Xbox One and PS4 remaster of Tomb Raider released in 2014, so you will get all DLCs and bonuses that were released for the game. It’s unclear if the multiplayer is part of this Nintendo Switch version. The servers remain up on the original game, but no one really plays it. It wouldn’t be surprising if Aspyr Media removed it simply because it’s not a mode that got much love from fans.

Whether or not Aspyr will bring over Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider remains to be seen. However, if this sells well, it’s hard to imagine they don’t make the jump to Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. Either way, this is a great way to experience an awesome Tomb Raider game if you’ve never played it before and should acclimate you ahead of the next Tomb Raider game.

