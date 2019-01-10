Next Xbox Details Revealed, Will Continue to Be AMD-Based

There has been a lot of talk about the next generation, both rumors and official discussion by both Microsoft and Sony. Whatever lies ahead for the future generation of gaming, we know that the PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox are on the way and Xboss Phil Spencer has given us another piece to a much bigger puzzle about what the future has in store for gamers.

Spencer took to the stage during this year’s CES celebrations to reconfirm that Microsoft intends to stick with the AMD model despite Nintendo having publicly partnered with Nvidia. This shouldn’t be as too much of a surprise given the strong relationship between the two, especially with the Xbox One X, but every little bit we learn about the next Xbox is one step closer to knowing exactly what the new generation holds.

“As a company, we look at the opportunity in gaming and one of the things I want to say is when we think who our partners are, we think about great companies that do great work, but also do it in the right way,” Spencer during the AMD Keynote. “[AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su is] somebody that I respected a ton in this industry and I’ve seen the way [she has] led AMD, and I think having a partner like AMD that works so collaboratively with us on our future technology, but also as a cultural level I think fits so well, it’s awesome to have you as a partner.

“As we look forward to future platforms that we’re building and work that we’re doing, the partnership and the innovations that we’ve seen in the past have led to what we’ve been able to do today, I think they’re going to be critically important to our future endeavors. I’m really looking forward to showing those to people more in the future.”

Sony and Microsoft both have a strong bond with AMD, so it would make sense to keep that going in the upcoming years. Especially given the performance success of the Xbox One X, it would almost be silly at this point to jump ship.

With the Xbox One X truly proving to be an impressive experience, what’s next can only continue to dazzle. Between what could be on the horizon for the Microsoft camp and what Sony reportedly has up their sleeve, it’s a phenomenal time to be a console gamer.

