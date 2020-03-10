NFL and 2K Are Working on Multiple New Games

2K and the National Football League have teamed up to created multiple new football games, the companies announced this week. This partnership was a surprising one to many seeing how it’s been years since 2K released a football game of any kind, but it sounds like these new games that’ll start releasing at some point in 2021 won’t be straightforward football games like players are accustomed to from Electronic Arts. The partnership with EA remains intact as well, the publisher said, so don’t expect the Madden NFL games to be going anywhere anytime soon in the wake of this new partnership.

What 2K and the NFL are working on hasn’t been named yet by title nor a working project name, but they’ve been described as “non-simulation football game experiences.” These unnamed projects are already underway within 2K’s studios and are in early development, the company said, with more information about those said to be released later.

David Ismailer, the president of 2K, called the announcement and the state of the publisher “an exciting time” for 2K and those who play their games. Ismailer also said the company would be expanding its sports titles with this partnership while creating new IPs.

“It’s an exciting time for 2K and our fans,” said Ismailer. “We’re growing our sports offerings and building on our core games with new IP, as well as continued support of award-winning franchises, all with the goal of giving our fans more amazing games and entertainment for years to come.”

As for EA, the company reassured its Madden NFL players that their partnership with the NFL still stands. A statement from EA said the company would keep working on “NFL simulation games” and that the partnership is still going strong.

“EA SPORTS is the exclusive publisher of NFL simulation games, and our partnership with the NFL and NFLPA remains unchanged,” EA said. “Our agreements have always allowed for non-exclusive development of non-simulation games on various platforms. Our commitment to NFL fans, which spans almost 30 years, has never been stronger, and we’re having our biggest year yet. Madden NFL 20 is the most successful game ever in the franchise, and new modes like Superstar KO and our Madden NFL esports broadcasts are growing the fan base. We’ll be building on that momentum with more new and different experiences, on more platforms and with new ways to play, in the years to come.”

Expect to hear more about this partnership and what games the two are working on at a later date.