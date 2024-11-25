Need for Speed Unbound Drops Massive Vol. 9 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Need for Speed Unbound has today received its massive Vol. 9 update. Despite being nearly two years old, Criterion and EA have continued to support the latest NFS game with major content drops at a steady rate. Now, that has resulted in Vol. 9 going live as part of an update that specifically features callbacks to NFS Most Wanted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, this new NFS Unbound patch is one of the biggest that the game has ever received. The update is headlined by the addition of Lockdown, which is a new PvPvE extraction-style game mode. Lockdown has been added to Unbound alongside a new Speed Pass which brings with it a variety of new cars to obtain. And as expected, Criterion has also resolved various bugs that players have been discovering as well.

To get a look at everything new in this NFS Unbound Vol. 9 update, you can view the full patch notes and launch trailer for the new content below.

GAMEPLAY

Wait, you thought those Racer X challenges were for nothing?! It was all part of the plan – Racer X has pushed the Need for Speed risk vs. reward formula to even greater heights. Team Kaizen has been cooking and we’re ending 2024 with the most ambitious update yet!

Added Lockdown as a stand alone mode in Lakeshore Online

Taking a pinch of nostalgia, adding some contemporary multiplayer flavors, Lockdown introduces an exciting new mode to Lakeshore Online.

Extraction/PvPvE inspired mode

Up to 15 players, split across 5 crews

Race against the clock, as the Lockdown zone gradually consumes Lakeshore and the heat rises

Pick up cash and jack rides found on the streets (and from downed rival crew members!)

Enter Lockups to find the most valuable loot, including Hot Rides that get permanently unlocked for use across Lakeshore Online if extracted

Pursuit Tech (Spike Strips, EMP, Electrostatic Field) available for racers to use throughout Lakeshore in Lockdown

The highest stakes street races yet, featuring Pursuit Tech, mixed vehicle Tiers and routes through the Lockdown Zone

Complete Contracts for Racer X, with the help of crew members to earn cash, XP and reward vehicles

The Downed State allows for another chance to get back into the action when wrecked or busted (so long as you have crew members to recover you!)

Extract using Racer X’s Extraction Truck when ready to leave the Lockdown, but only a single crew can claim each truck. Play it safe and leave on the first truck? Or hold back, grab some loot and risk it all?

Fail to extract and your ride becomes impounded for 24 hours in Lockdown! If you manage to jack a ride and extract, it becomes available to use for 24 hours in Lockdown

Jack the BMW S 1000 RR 2019 Superbike, the only vehicle impervious to the damaging Lockdown Zone, and with the ability to squeeze into partially opened Lockups

Earn Rap by performing illicit actions inside Lockdown, tracked on your personal Rap sheet. Rewards are offered each week by Racer X for beating weekly Rap milestones

Added New PVP Races

BMW S 1000 RR only Playlists – Get your adrenaline pumping weaving through tight spaces at breakneck speeds on Need For Speed’s first Superbike

– Get your adrenaline pumping weaving through tight spaces at breakneck speeds on Need For Speed’s first Superbike NFS Legends – Routes that will really make you feel the Most Wanted

– Routes that will really make you feel the Most Wanted Drift Pro Touge – Push your sideways skills to the limit in Drift Pro events featuring JDM cars only

– Push your sideways skills to the limit in Drift Pro events featuring JDM cars only American Muscle Drag – Drag events exclusively for American Muscle cars

– Drag events exclusively for American Muscle cars Honda Integra Type R only Playlists – All racers in the Integra Type R

– All racers in the Integra Type R SUBARU Impreza WRX STI only Playlists – All racers in the Impreza WRX STI

– All racers in the Impreza WRX STI 30th Anniversary Legends – Celebrate 30 years of NFS with playlists combining events celebrating installments from across the franchise

– Celebrate 30 years of NFS with playlists combining events celebrating installments from across the franchise Special Routes Unlocked – A collection of routes added across Kaizen (Volumes 6 – 9)

– A collection of routes added across Kaizen (Volumes 6 – 9) Regera Only Playlists – All racers in the Regera

– All racers in the Regera A total of 14 new playlists – but over 60 routes and event configurations added for Vol.9

Increased Max Rank

Max rank will now be increased from 280 to 300. 20 new ranks, themed with Blacklist badges, unlocking along with titles and banner art every 3 ranks (starting from rank 285).

CONTENT

Added new Cars

Two new cars are set to bring a modern classic JDM flavor to Lakeshore. The Honda Integra TYPE R and the SUBARU Impreza WRX STI have pedigree both on track and on the streets. The Integra, a favorite for anyone seeking a pure driving experience with its high-revving VTEC power, will be nimble enough to get out of any situation during Lockdown, whilst the SUBARU with its rally pedigree and four-wheel drive is more than equipped to take on whatever is thrown in its path from Lockdown rivals to Lakeshore’s finest!

^ SUBARU Impreza WRX STI (1999) w/ 3 bodykits

*** Honda Integra Type-R (1998) w/ 3 bodykits

Added New Customs

*** NFS Legends – BRZ Premium ’14

*** Honda Integra Type R (1998) – LOCKDOWN SPEC

*** SUBARU Impreza WRX STI (1999) – LOCKDOWN SPEC

*** NFS 30th Anniversary M3 GTR ’05

Added Undercover Cop Variants

^ Nissan Skyline (1999) – Undercover Cop Edition

^ Porsche 911 GTS (2018) – Undercover Cop Edition

^ Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR (2015) – Undercover Cop Edition

^ Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 (2017) – Undercover Cop Edition

Blacklist inspired customs

> 14 Blacklist member-inspired custom cars are up for grabs from playing Lockdown, finding them in the Lockups and successfully extracting with them. Tick them all off to unlock Racer X’s……pride and joy.

Plus

> Over 45 vehicles found in Lockups in Lockdown – Successfully extract them from Lockdown to unlock them permanently in your multiplayer garage (Cars in the lockups rotate on a weekly basis )

*** Available in Premium Speed Pass

^ Available in Free Speed Pass

> Available in Lockdown

SPEED PASS

As well as some sweet new rides, the Volume 9 Speed Pass brings a whole load more goodies!

“Grafitti” Tags – Throwing out Dubs while you Donut!

Cop Customization – LED Message bar

New Rims – Licensed and LED animated rims 30th anniversary and Most Wanted style

License Plates – With designs to that the Most Wanted will truly appreciate

Decals

Character skins

Projections – Manufacturer icons

XP boosts

FIXES

Fixed a bug where the “Speech to Text” option does not function as intended.

Fixed a bug with the Hot Pursuit playlists where no reward sticker is displayed in the Standings screen for the sole survivor.

Fixed a bug with the Lotus Evija 2023 where the default position for the top side decals is set too low on the Y-axis, resulting in the decal being hidden under the front bumper when selected for application on the vehicle.

Fixed a bug with the Speed Pass where Rank 29 Bull Bar Light Projectors do not turn on.

Fixed a bug with the Speed Pass where Infinity Rims from the Volume 6 Catch-up Pack are not being awarded to the user in the Cop Garage, even though the other rim rewards are received in both the Racer and Cop Garages.

Fixed a bug with the in-game Store where items are not removed from inventory after uninstalling all DLCs from the Need for Speed™ Unbound – Ultimate Collection Upgrade from PS5.

Fixed a bug with the in-game Store where Palace Upgrade and Keys to the Map tiles are missing from on PS5 for users who don’t own it, but it is still visible for users who already own it or have it installed.

CRASH FIXES (OR ELSE MAJOR TO HIGHLIGHT)

Fixed various crashes.

ADDITIONAL FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

As we came to the end of this update we realized we had chewed off a little more than we would have liked and so we have already begun work on a patch update. This patch is aimed at improving the clarity of Lockdown, especially when it comes to Contracts and Contracts tracking, amongst a host of other things that make the play inside Lockdown a little closer to our vision and easier to understand what’s happening in this fast-paced mode.