NHL 18 PlayStation 4 Review: It’s Hockey Night Again

While a lot of die-hard sports fans usually wrap themselves around Madden and FIFA when it comes to EA Sports, I tend to lean more towards the NHL games. That's because each year that we get an NHL game, we see some form of evolution for the game, whether it's minor changes to make the flow of play on the ice smoother, or a neat new figure that keeps you drawn in. Happily, I learned that NHL 18 is no exception, as it continues to show EA's stride when it comes to all things slap-shot.

First of all, I don't think the game has felt more balanced in recent years than it does here. NHL 18 just flows smoothly, whether you're trying to go for a quick one-timer into the goal (which goalies usually watch out for), or using your Defensive Skill Stick to break up a play or set up a well-timed check. The game as a whole just feels more natural than ever before, thanks to strong animation transitions and controls that really keep things simplified. The poke check probably goes through the most changes, if anything, as it works a little more effectively than it has in the past. But, really, the general check is the way to go, mainly because you send some poor fool flying across the ice.

That said, there is a bit of logic involved with this year's edition, as "quick goals" don't seem to work as effectively as this time around, thanks to improvement in goalie performance. As a result, you'll be finding more reliance in strategy, and thinking about where to find that perfect shot. That may infuriate those that are used to just juking the puck into the goal on the first try, but the truth be told, this'll make you a better player in the long run. Plus, the way you can adjust line changes and even instigate fights to show dominance really brings everything together.

Those of you who still need to learn, though, can do so with the on-ice trainer, which is more in depth than ever before. You'll learn stuff on the fly, including how to execute shots with your skill stick, as well as finding open players to help get your puck in an open hand. The new coaching drills are also extremely helpful as well, although there are some areas that could still use adjustment, like learning how to get the most from a face-off. Fortunately, it feels like second-nature, so after a few contests, you'll get into it.