Ni No Kuni II Trailer Shows Off New Modes and Kingdom Building

Though Ni Noi Kuni II has seen multiple delays, the latest video from Bandai Nacmo offers a little salve to those wounds. The new trailer takes fans behind the scenes of development and brings to light the passion that goes into creating the Revenant Kingdom and how this game truly is a labor of love:

We can’t help but to think this video was released as a roundabout apology to fans for the continued delays, because usually this sort of content (especially for Bandai) is reserved for post-release content. But it does truly delve into the care going into making sure the release is done correctly, and we definitely can’t fault the creative team for that.

The delay will not only bring a more precise final release, but it is also seeing the addition of more modes to the game to give a more cohesive experience while also adding the new Kingdom and Skirmish modes. Basically, more content. More is good, we are excited to see how all of this hard work will pay off when the final product is launched world-wide.

“After being overthrown in a coup, the young king Evan sets out on an extraordinary quest to found a new kingdom, unite his world and protect its inhabitants from the dark forces that threaten them.

Join him on an unforgettable adventure which blurs the line between animated feature film and video game. Developed by LEVEL-5, Ni no Kuni II features enchanting character designs from the legendary artist Yoshiyuki Momose and a stirring soundtrack composed by the world-famous Joe Hisaishi.”

Ni No Kuni II will be a available on March 23rd for PlayStation 4 and PC users!