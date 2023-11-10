Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Players Get Early Look at Next Updates

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is out now with Nickelodeon fighters new and old returning to the fray or fighting for the first time, and already, developer Fair Play Labs has some updates planned for the game. Those aren't ready to release just yet with the first of them to come soon once further testing is done and the update gets approved, but that doesn't mean we have to wait until the updates are out to see what's in them. Fair Play Labs shared this week an early look at the updates and what changes will be made.

And there will be a lot of changes made, too. Along with general changes that'll affect all players and some on certain platforms, 12 different fighters are seeing changes geared specifically towards their abilities, hitboxes, and other aspects of the characters. That's all included in the first update that's pending approval, but the second update Fair Play Labs talked about on Friday was more or less a list of general features and changes it's looking to implement.

The early patch notes for the first update can be found below followed by an overview of what's to come later:

First Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Update

General

General improvements on loading times for Switch

Switch – Performance improvements

Tweaks on ultimates against mobs in campaign mode.

Training Mode Triple Platform collisions tweaks

Characters can no longer slip off platforms without getting hit.

SDI value now resets on multihits.

Edge roll cancel on frame 5 was removed entirely

Fixes and tweaks to reflective hitboxes.

Companions no longer count as a death in campaign mode.

Flying Dutchman no longer clips on the Flying Dutchman stage during cutscenes.

Slime Charge attacks no longer have a knockback multiplier, only damage multiplier.

You can now pummel characters with the grab button.

Leaving a rank match while in the loading screen won't change your current rank points.

You can now map the movement buttons for keyboard players.

Ranked loading and matchmaking improvements.

Zoom in camera speed was incremented

Training Mode

Training mode frame by frame is now the first option in the menu

Training mode pause delay removed.

Audio

Announcer Fight voice was added to vs matches

3, 2, 1 Game voice line volume lowered.

Gir's voice pitch tweaks.

Harmonic's convergence ambient SFX lowered

Item

Reptar's Toy Car rotation on dropped tweaked

UI

Random competitive stages button now only randomizes competitive stages.

Azula and Reptar Campaign Power Ups description was fixed.

Turning hitboxes on and off won't make the HUD disappear.

Patrick

Patrick can't get stuck while holding a player during forward special.

Ember

Ember lose VFX was adjusted correctly.

Ember edge grab animation time standardized.

Jenn

Jenny special up slime now gives you a bit of fuel and has faster speed.

Grandma Gertie

Gertie teeter special up is now more consistent.

Gertie's Cooking Pot now deals explosive damage.

Gertie's special forward now clamps the speed after hitting or slime cancel.

Gertie's Special Neutral Tint now disappears after respawning.

Jimmy

Jimmy Special Down VFX tweaked so it follows the character.

Mecha Plankton

Mecha Plankton Charge Forward Air slime cancel now clamps your current velocity.

Danny Phantom

Special Up now has a clamp on his velocity after using special up.

El Tigre

El Tigre special forward can't slime cancel during opposing character grabbed state

Azula

Charge Air Forward Hold landing lag increased from 20 to 25

Charge Air Forward Release landing lag increased from 23 to 30

Charge Air Forward Fireball hurtbox and hitbox adjusted to make hitbox smaller and hurtbox bigger

Charge Air Forward Fireball speed slightly reduced

Charge Air Forward Fireball distance slightly reduced

Light Air Up angle changed to 75 for both hitboxes

Light Air Up hitbox reduced slightly

Light Air Up not reversible anymore

Reptar

Tail hurtbox slightly extended.

Jab 1 and 2 active frames reduced from 6>9 to 6>8

Jab 3 and 4 active frames reduced from 6>9 to 6>7

Ftilt active frames reduced from 10>18 to 10>16. Weak hit starts 1 frame sooner.

Ftilt strong hit BKB reduced from 13.5 to 13 & KBG reduced from 16.5 to 16.

Utilt range slightly reduced.

Fair range slightly reduced.

Fair damage reduced from 17/15 to 15/13.

Uair adjusted, reaches slightly less forward.

Uair early and late hits angle reduced from 60° to 50°.

Uair damage reduced from 14 to 12.

Bair active frames on 2nd hit reduced from 16>19 to 16>18. Landing recovery increased from 11f to 12f. Auto cancel frame delayed from 31 to 32.

Bair damage reduced from 8/8 to 7/7.

Nair's early hit angle was reduced from 45° to 40°, medium from 65° to 55° and late from 85° to 70°. Damage reduced from 16/13/10 to 14/13/10.

Special neutral landing recovery increased from 7f to 10f.

Special down charge in air now has 10 frames landing recovery.

Garfield

Neutral Special damage reduced from 5 to 3

Korra

Fire Nair Block stun reduced from 6 to 5

Fair KBG reduced from 19 to 17.5

Changes to Come in Future Update