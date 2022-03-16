Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Update Now Live on All Platforms, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in all versions of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Version 1.1.0 was released earlier in the week for most platforms, with Switch being the lone exception. The update is now live on that platform as well, and it includes a significant number of balance changes, as well as quality of life improvements. It will be interesting to see how these changes impact each character, and whether they make for a more enjoyable game overall. Full patch notes from the game’s official Twitter account can be found below:

General

Added the option to play versus another player in Training Mode when two controllers are connected.

A new option was added to have CPU vs CPU in local matches

Forthose who are speed running Arcade Mode, we added a timer to the HUD inArcade Mode. Also loading times are no longer included in the finaltime

Character Selection no longer resets when entering the Rules menu.

Atimer was added to the Online Modes for the character and stageselection, when the timer runs out, a random character and stage areselected starting the battle after it.

Stage collisions have been improved to prevent phasing.

UI now properly adapts to different screen aspect ratios.

Minor UI Tweaks

Balance

Universal General Grounded normals now clang with grounded normals, always Grounded normals now rebound against grounded strongs, always Grounded strongs now beat out grounded normals, always Aerial normals now never collide with other hitboxes, excluding projectiles Aerial strongs now never collide with other hitboxes, excluding projectiles and RPS win/loss interactions RPS loss length increased to 30 plus half your current percent for duration (frames) RPS loss takes hitstun from winning strong attack RPS loss takes damage from winning strong attack Initiatinga dashdance now puts the character into a brief turnaround stance for aframe and keeps the character in place for slightly longer beforeinitiating the next dash Initiating a dash from a state thatisn’t explicitly set up as tweenable (ie: dashdancing) will activate afallback where the move tweens from the start of a character’s idleanimation; this drastically reduces the janky/snappy visual effectdashdancing can have Color overlays for standard and good blocks altered to be more opaque Fixed bug where a move sending down and slightly to the left wouldn’t DI properly if holding horizontal-left Fixed bug where color overlays while blocking persisted a few extra frames than the endlag represented Sports Mode Players are now able to hold the ball AI is now able to handle balls around hazards Mid Throw Grounded base kb: 50 → 40 kb growth: 120 → 100 base stun: 32 → 11 stun growth: 10 → 28 Mid Throw Aerial base kb: 85 → 45 base stun: 28 → 10 stun growth: 5 → 22



Spongebob General Certain actions now use proper textures when mirrored

Aerial Down Light Length increased: 24f → 31f

Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 44f → 49f



Patrick Aerial Down Light Length increased: 23f → 33f Base stun increased: 13 → 18



Shredder Fixed the charge vfx visual bug, vfx now will disappear after dying with the status effect active.

Sandy Aerial Down Light Length increased: 24f → 32f Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 40f → 48f



Aang Aerial Down Light Length increased: 24f → 30f

Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 40f → 53f



Korra Aerial Down Light Length increased: 26f → 32f

Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 38f → 50f



Lincoln Loud Aerial Down Light Length increased: 20f → 31f

Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 38f → 51f



Lucy Loud Aerial Down Light Length increased: 22f → 30f

Mid Special Length increased: 25f → 29f Damage increased: 1% → 3% Launch angle changed: 20° → 34° Base knockback decreased: 60 → 35 Knockback gain increased: 0 → 90 Base stun decreased: 40 → 21 Stun gain increased: 0 → 13 Block direction set to “Mid”

Down Special Block direction set to “Down”



Leonardo Aerial Down Light Length increased: 29f → 39f

Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 40f → 55f



April O’Neil Aerial Down Light Length increased: 24f → 35f Fixed issue where ratings would only build on hitbox’s last active frame

Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 42f → 52f



Shredder Aerial Up Strong Grabbed can no longer escape

Mid Special Hitbox activates one frame later X-velocity decreased: 130 → 100 Hitting a shielding/invincible opponent will halt Shredder’s movement Block push decreased: 3 → 0.5



Ren & Stimpy Aerial Down Light Length increased: 24f → 36f



Powdered Toast Man Up Strong Base knockback decreased: 170 → 100

Aerial Down Light Length increased: 20f → 31f

Aerial Up Strong Base knockback decreased: 270 → 115

Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 45f → 51f



Zim Aerial Down Light Length increased: 22f → 30f

Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 40f → 48f

Gir Can no longer be grabbed during very beginning of explosion animation



CatDog Aerial Down Light Length increased: 30f → 34f



Reptar Aerial Down Light Length increased: 24f → 33f

Down Special (air) Launch angle changed: 300° → 322°



Nigel Thornberry Aerial Down Light Length increased: 22f → 28f Launch angle changed: 290° → 318°



Helga Aerial Down Light Length increased: 22f → 31f

Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 45f → 49f



Danny Phantom Aerial Down Light Length increased: 18f → 30f



Oblina Aerial Down Light Length increased: 22f → 32f

Aerial Down Strong Length increased: 45f → 51f



Garfield Light Down Hits aerial opponents now… Again

Aerial Down Strong Length decreased: 55f → 50f



Nintendo Switch

Double Dare Stage performance has been improved



Gameplay Updates Explained

The current update contains several balance tweaks which address feedback we have received from the community. We have also added a couple of features which have been by players like CPU vs CPU. Enjoy!





Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a fighting game similar to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series. Instead of featuring characters from Nintendo, All-Star Brawl centers on characters owned by Nickelodeon, spanning a number of different cartoons. The game released last year, and has quickly found a passionate audience. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl yet? What do you think of the new update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!