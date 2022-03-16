Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Update Now Live on All Platforms, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in all versions of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Version 1.1.0 was released earlier in the week for most platforms, with Switch being the lone exception. The update is now live on that platform as well, and it includes a significant number of balance changes, as well as quality of life improvements. It will be interesting to see how these changes impact each character, and whether they make for a more enjoyable game overall. Full patch notes from the game’s official Twitter account can be found below:
General
- Added the option to play versus another player in Training Mode when two controllers are connected.
- A new option was added to have CPU vs CPU in local matches
- Forthose who are speed running Arcade Mode, we added a timer to the HUD inArcade Mode. Also loading times are no longer included in the finaltime
- Character Selection no longer resets when entering the Rules menu.
- Atimer was added to the Online Modes for the character and stageselection, when the timer runs out, a random character and stage areselected starting the battle after it.
- Stage collisions have been improved to prevent phasing.
- UI now properly adapts to different screen aspect ratios.
- Minor UI Tweaks
Balance
- Universal
- General
- Grounded normals now clang with grounded normals, always
- Grounded normals now rebound against grounded strongs, always
- Grounded strongs now beat out grounded normals, always
- Aerial normals now never collide with other hitboxes, excluding projectiles
- Aerial strongs now never collide with other hitboxes, excluding projectiles and RPS win/loss interactions
- RPS loss length increased to 30 plus half your current percent for duration (frames)
- RPS loss takes hitstun from winning strong attack
- RPS loss takes damage from winning strong attack
- Initiatinga dashdance now puts the character into a brief turnaround stance for aframe and keeps the character in place for slightly longer beforeinitiating the next dash
- Initiating a dash from a state thatisn’t explicitly set up as tweenable (ie: dashdancing) will activate afallback where the move tweens from the start of a character’s idleanimation; this drastically reduces the janky/snappy visual effectdashdancing can have
- Color overlays for standard and good blocks altered to be more opaque
- Fixed bug where a move sending down and slightly to the left wouldn’t DI properly if holding horizontal-left
- Fixed bug where color overlays while blocking persisted a few extra frames than the endlag represented
- Sports Mode
- Players are now able to hold the ball
- AI is now able to handle balls around hazards
- Mid Throw Grounded
- base kb: 50 → 40
- kb growth: 120 → 100
- base stun: 32 → 11
- stun growth: 10 → 28
- Mid Throw Aerial
- base kb: 85 → 45
- base stun: 28 → 10
- stun growth: 5 → 22
- General
- General
- Certain actions now use proper textures when mirrored
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 31f
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 44f → 49f
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 23f → 33f
- Base stun increased: 13 → 18
- Fixed the charge vfx visual bug, vfx now will disappear after dying with the status effect active.
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 32f
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 40f → 48f
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 30f
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 40f → 53f
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 26f → 32f
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 38f → 50f
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 20f → 31f
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 38f → 51f
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 22f → 30f
- Mid Special
- Length increased: 25f → 29f
- Damage increased: 1% → 3%
- Launch angle changed: 20° → 34°
- Base knockback decreased: 60 → 35
- Knockback gain increased: 0 → 90
- Base stun decreased: 40 → 21
- Stun gain increased: 0 → 13
- Block direction set to “Mid”
- Down Special
- Block direction set to “Down”
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 29f → 39f
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 40f → 55f
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 35f
- Fixed issue where ratings would only build on hitbox’s last active frame
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 42f → 52f
- Aerial Up Strong
- Grabbed can no longer escape
- Mid Special
- Hitbox activates one frame later
- X-velocity decreased: 130 → 100
- Hitting a shielding/invincible opponent will halt Shredder’s movement
- Block push decreased: 3 → 0.5
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 36f
- Up Strong
- Base knockback decreased: 170 → 100
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 20f → 31f
- Aerial Up Strong
- Base knockback decreased: 270 → 115
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 45f → 51f
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 22f → 30f
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 40f → 48f
- Gir
- Can no longer be grabbed during very beginning of explosion animation
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 30f → 34f
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 33f
- Down Special (air)
- Launch angle changed: 300° → 322°
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 22f → 28f
- Launch angle changed: 290° → 318°
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 22f → 31f
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 45f → 49f
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 18f → 30f
- Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 22f → 32f
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 45f → 51f
- Light Down
- Hits aerial opponents now… Again
- Aerial Down Strong
- Length decreased: 55f → 50f
Nintendo Switch
- Double Dare Stage performance has been improved
Gameplay Updates Explained
- The current update contains several balance tweaks which address feedback we have received from the community. We have also added a couple of features which have been by players like CPU vs CPU. Enjoy!
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a fighting game similar to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series. Instead of featuring characters from Nintendo, All-Star Brawl centers on characters owned by Nickelodeon, spanning a number of different cartoons. The game released last year, and has quickly found a passionate audience. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.
Have you checked out Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl yet? What do you think of the new update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!