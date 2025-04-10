The Walking Dead Game Now Available for Free

The Walking Dead fans can currently score an official Walking Dead video game for free, courtesy of the Epic Games Store. The offer doesn’t come the way of the PC version of the digital storefront, but the mobile version, where the game in question is currently free to download and keep forever between now and April 17. Unfortunately, while the Epic Games Store Mobile app is available on Android globally, iOS users will find it unavailable outside of Europe.

More specifically, between now and April 17, Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is completely free to download on the mobile version of the Epic Games Store. For those unfamiliar with the name, it is a 2020 release from developer ClockStone and publisher Headup Games. As the name suggests, it is an installment in the Bridge Constructor series that licenses out The Walking Dead IP.

“Experience the fun of killing Walkers using the power of your brain,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Prepare for the ultimate mashup experience! Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead combines the legendary and challenging puzzle gameplay of Bridge Constructor with the post-apocalyptic zombie universe of AMC’s The Walking Dead.”

The game’s official description continues: “Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures. Team up with fan-favorite characters like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series. Use movable level objects, explosives and baits to your advantage as you lure walkers into lethal traps and guide your survivors to safety. Enjoy the physics-based frenzy and ragdoll animations as walkers succumb to the forces of gravity.”

Those that decide to take advantage of this Epic Games Store offer should expect about 9 to 11 hours from Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, though completionists will need closer to 15 hours with TWD game.

As for the game’s quality, its Metacritic score is 72. Meanwhile, on the user review front, it has a 4/5 on Epic Games Store and a 73% score on Steam. In other words, the consensus seems to be it is decent, but certainly not great.