Rematch, Sifu Studio’s Next Game, Gets Release Date

At The Game Awards 2024, Sifu developer Sloclap took to the stage to announce its next game. Surprisingly, the studio isn’t sticking with the fighting genre. Instead, it’s spreading its wings to enter the arcade sports world with Rematch, an upcoming 5v5 soccer game that will remind players of Rocket League with its stylish visuals and easy-to-pick-up gameplay. Sloclap wasn’t quite ready to share the release date at The Game Awards, but that changed today, and it’s coming sooner than you might expect.

Sloclap announced that Rematch is officially launching on June 19th for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. It’s a bit surprising that Rematch isn’t also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 with the console currently on track to launch just a few weeks earlier on June 5th. That said, it’s easy to see Sloclap adding it to the Switch 2’s lineup later this year.

If you can’t wait to hop in, Sloclap is hosting a Rematch Open Beta on April 18th. You can head to the official website to register your interest. Since it’s an open beta, you don’t have to worry about lucking into a code. Everybody gets in. It should be a great way to try out Rematch’s fast-paced, stylish soccer action before deciding if you want to buy the game at launch.

The developers also revealed that there are three editions of Rematch. The Standard Edition will cost $29.99, and you’ll earn an “early adopter” hat for pre-ordering. Here’s what you get in the two deluxe editions:

Pro Edition ($39.99)

Everything in the Standard Edition

72 hours early access

A Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket gets you into the upper tier to unlock all rewards of the Battle Pass – more challenges, more rewards

Blazon player background and title for the ultimate player card

Blazon jewel set and Blazon Buckler tank top

Elite Edition ($49.99)

Everything in the Pro Edition

Additional Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket

Glitcher trainers that give your footwork the dazzle it deserves

Blazon Augmented Reality Cage gives you homefield advantage for your matches

Digital Blazon cap to complete the perfect player outfit

Once again, Rematch is set to launch on June 19th on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Don’t forget to sign up for the open beta on April 18th, so you can test the game out for yourself before locking in a pre-order.