Nicki Minaj Call of Duty Release Date Revealed

We knew Nicki Minaj was coming to Call of Duty -- via Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone -- but now we know when the rapper, signer, and entertainer is coming to the first-person shooter series. For those unfamiliar with the 40-year-old Trinidadian-born American star, also known unofficially as the "Queen of Rap," she is one of the most popular musicians in the world, which explains why she's being added to Call of Duty alongside 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg.

It's unclear how this collaboration came to be and whether or not Nicki Minaj even plays Call of Duty, but the star is coming to the aforementioned Call of Duty games on August 24. At the moment, this is all we know. Finer details such as how much the operator will cost when it's released, have not been divulged, at least not as this is being written.

As for fans, many are excited about the potential of running around Call of Duty as Nicki Minaj, while others have been left unimpressed by the collaboration, which comes from left field. Meanwhile, some have criticized the collaboration as not something that should be the focus of the aforementioned games, both of which have seen better days.

With operator skins from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 carrying over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, this Nicki Minaj operator skin will presumably be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but this has not been explicitly confirmed. The moment you have to license, things get more complicated so it's possible this presumption is off the mark.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone are available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on both of the Call of Duty games, and everything else under the Call of Duty umbrella -- including the latest on the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 -- click here.