Get NieR: Automata on the PS4 for Only $30

NieR: Automata was one of the biggest surprises of 2017 on the PlayStation 4 in terms of both sales and critical acclaim. We gave it five out of five stars, so when we say that you can grab the game for only $30 – you should definitely take advantage. That’s only slightly higher than the prices we saw around Black Friday, and you can get the deal right now at GameStop.

Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $35, and if you need something else to put you over the top, you might want to consider another awesome deal GameStop has going for the PS4 today. At this very moment you can get Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue for the PlayStation 4 at GameStop for only $24.99 and $19.99 respectively. Together, you’ll have everything you need to prepare for Kingdom Hearts III.

The official description for NieR: Automata is as follows:

“Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on… A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.”

Action-Packed Battles – Players will switch between using melee and ranged attacks in battle against hordes of enemies and challenging bosses across a variety of open field maps. The tight controls and incredibly fluid combat are simple to learn for newcomers while offering plenty of depth for more experienced action gamers. Players can perform high-speed battle actions – combining light and heavy attacks – and switch through an arsenal of weaponry while evading enemies with speed and style.

Beautifully Desolate Open-World – The game seamlessly joins together hauntingly beautiful vistas and locations with no area loading. The environments are rendered in 60fps and contain a wealth of sub-events in addition to the main storyline.

Masterfully Crafted Story and Characters – NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their ferocious battle to reclaim a machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful weapons known as machine lifeforms.

Elements of an RPG – Players will obtain a variety of weapon types, level up in battle, learn new combat skills, and customize a loadout that caters to their playstyle.

Utilize the Pod Support System to Assist In and Outside of Battle – Pods can attack the enemy in both manual and lock-on modes. They can also assist outside of battle, such as allowing the player to glide through the air. Pods can be enhanced throughout the game, with upgrades including new attack methods and variations.

“Auto Mode” Available for Beginners – Novice players can elect “Auto Mode” for easy attacks and evasions.

