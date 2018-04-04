NieR: Automata Kaine Collectible Figure Announced by Square Enix

There is absolutely no denying that NieR: Automata was one of the biggest hits in 2017. The game itself was an oddball mixture of perfection, pair that with the eclectic leader at the helm – Yoko Taro – and you’ve got the perfect recipe for success. The fan following of the epic adventure was huge and looks like players can have yet another way to celebrate a beloved franchise: with a new collectible figure!

Square Enix has just revealed their Bring Arts figure for the character Kaine. She’s available for pre-order now but won’t actually ship until September this year. According to the Square Enix product listing:

“A world on the brink of ruin… NIER™ depicts the daily battles of its eponymous protagonist in this world, and now, Kainé, his dual weapon-wielding female warrior companion, makes her appearance to the Bring Arts action figure line!

Her bewitching costume’s revealing design, the bandages that covers half of her body and the “Shade-possessed” skin peeking from underneath it, her dignified expression… These details and more are all recreated in this figure! You can enjoy her presence just as it was in the game through details in the paint application: her silver hair, with paint applied onto clear material to give it a translucent feel; the careful application of color that brings out the textures of each different part of her costume.

An abundance of accessories are included, such as her twin blades and an Emil head that can also be used with the NieR: Automata™ Bring Arts 2B (sold separately).”

A display stand is also included, which makes this dynamic figure even more customizable. You can see the accessories she comes with in the photo above, including her iconic twin blades.

Interested in scooping one up for yourself? She’s available now to pre-order for $69.99, with a 10% off special going on right now bringing her down to $62.99.

There are other additions to the NieR: Automata line including a stunning 2B and Machine lifeform set, an adorable mini-plush line, and more! You can check out their full list of available collectibles at the NieR store.