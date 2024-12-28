New NieR Game Teased 7 Years After NieR Automata

A new NieR game has seemingly been teased by series producer Yosuke Saito, and it sounds like it may be revealed in 2025. It has been seven since years since NieR Automata was released by PlatinumGames and Square Enix. It has since shipped nine million units, a return nobody ever expected the game to do. This commercial success coupled with high critical remarks means a sequel is not surprising. What is surprising though is how long it is taking. A remaster of its 2010 predecessor, NieR — dubbed Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139.. — released in 2021, but that’s all NieR fans have been treated to. It’s been a long wait for a proper follow-up but that wait may be finally coming to an end.

As Yosuke Saito points out, 2025 will be the 15-yer anniversary of the NieR series. And it seems Square Enix has some surprises in store to celebrate this anniversary.

“2025 will be a milestone year as it marks the 15th anniversary of the NieR series, so I’d like to do something for it! What should we do… maybe something with the next game, or developments related to that… I’ve been hearing the fans’ expectations. It’s a bit tricky, though,” said the producer. “That said, as I’ll likely be doing less direct work as a producer, I’d appreciate it if you could patiently look forward to what’s coming.”

This is pretty definitively a tease for a new NieR game and word that it will seemingly be revealed next year. There is no guarantee this will be a follow up to NieR Automata, but the nature of the tease suggests though this what fans of the series have been waiting for.

That said, it is worth taking into consideration that this tease comes through translation. Sometimes vital context and meaning are lost in translation. To this end, until something a bit more definitive is released about the future of the series, fans may not want to get too carried away with expectations.

NieR Automata was notably announced two years before its release. If a new NieR game is announced in 2025, then a 2027 release seems likely. If this happens, it would be a current-gen game right near the end of the current console generation, with the PS6 and next Xbox rumored to release around 2027/2028.

