NieR: Automata Director May Reveal His New Game Soon

Yoko Taro, the creator and director of NieR: Automata, could be revealing his new game in the near-future. What this game could be, or when exactly we will hear about, is unclear, but it sounds like Taro may have something to tease or share by the end of the year. The news comes way of the latest issue of Famitsu, where Saito Yosuke, Yoko Taro, and Taura Takahisa all participated in a discussion about the gaming industry. In terms of salient bits, the panel really didn’t provide any, however, towards the end of it Saito brought up Yoko Taro’s current project.

More specifically, Saito asked Yoko Taro what his new game is about, to which Taro was coy about, noting it’s not really for him to say, but Square Enix. Saito replied to this saying that he thinks Taro will be able to talk a little about the game “the next time we do this.”

We’ve known Taro has been working on a new game alongside Final Fantasy XIV for roughly two years, or roughly since NieR: Automata shipped. So, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the project, but we still don’t have any details on the game. That said, it sounds like that will change soon.

As you may know, Yoko Taro gained the reputation he now has thanks to NieR: Automata, one of 2017’s best games, and in my opinion, one of the best games of all-time. It’s weird, it’s got an incredible story, and there’s nothing quite like it other than its predecessor. It’s a bit rough around the edges, obtuse, and shows its budget more than once, but it has a pretty large cult-following, a cult-following that will blindly follow wherever Yoko Taro goes at this point.

That said, given how well NieR: Automata did commercially and critically, Taro should be given a bigger budget from Square Enix, which only makes me more excited to see what he will come up with.

