NieR Creator's New Project "Might Be NieR"

The minds behind NieR: Automata and other games in the NieR series are working on something new, and as NieR fans have hoped for awhile now, that new project might just be part of the NieR series itself. The NieR series producer Yosuke Saito himself indicated as much recently in an interview where he said he was working with NieR creator Yoko Taro as well as the series composer, Keiichi Okabe, on a new game. He didn't indicate in the interview exactly what that new game would be but teased that there'd be more to share on it sooner rather than later.

In an interview with former Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi which was shared in Famitsu, Saito alluded to what he has in the works with Taro and Okabe. Given the connection between the three and its roots in NieR already, assuming that they're working on a new NieR game again isn't a stretch, but Saito wasn't ready to confirm that just yet.

"I've been talking about wanting to do something with Yoko and Okabe for some time now," Saito said (via Gematsu). "I'll have something a bit more put-together to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned. It might be NieR, it might not be NieR. (Laughs.) That's about all I can say for now."

In the NieR series, NieR Reincarnation is the most recent title, though it being a mobile gacha game excluded it from many NieR fans' interests. If all three of these NieR authorities are working on a new game, it'll hopefully be a more mainline NieR project in line with players' hopes if it does turn out to actually be related to the series.

Separate from this new project that's supposedly NieR, Saito also teased that he's got something else in the works.

"I'm doing various things with the idea of creating something that does not yet exist," Saito said. "I can't devote my time to that fully, so most of it has been left to the staff, but it's turning into something quite interesting. I'm looking forward to the day we can announce it."

There's been no indication yet as to when Saito and the rest of the trio will announce more about the new project.