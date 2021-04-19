New Nier Replicant Trailer Showcases Extra Costumes, Dungeon, and Mermaid Episode

Square Enix has officially released a new trailer for the upcoming video game Nier Replicant -- full title NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… -- that showcases the extra content available in the new version of the 2010 video game that is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 23rd. The new content includes a new dungeon, costumes, weapons, and even an extra episode called "Mermaid."

More specifically, the new version of Nier Replicant includes the 15 Nightmares dungeon, which was originally downloadable content for the original title, as well as a number of costumes like Kabuki and Samurai as well as YoRHa costumes and weapons from Nier: Automata. Even better? The Nier: Automata voice cast will guest in the video game, including Yui Ishikawa, Natsuki Hanae, Ayaka Suwa, Ao Yuki, Kaoru Akiyama, Kira Buckland, and Kyle McCarley. You can check out the trailer for yourself above to get an idea of what that all looks like in action -- including the newly added "Mermaid" episode.

"For the first time in the West after the original game’s Japanese debut in 2010, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother’s captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease - a quest which will in turn make them question everything," Square Enix's description of the upcoming video game reads.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is officially set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 23rd. As noted above, the new title is a modern retelling of 2010's Japan-only release, Nier Replicant. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nier Replicant right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the new Nier Replicant so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Gematsu]