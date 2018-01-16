Night In The Woods Coming To Nintendo Switch Next Month

Finji’s Night In the Woods has been an amazing, emotional roller coaster of an indie game since its release on consoles and PC last year, and soon it’ll be bringing that ride to another platform – the Nintendo Switch.

The developer has confirmed that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1st, selling for $19.99. It’ll be a great opportunity for players to discover it, and play it wherever they wish to take it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the plot line for the game, for those of you who may have missed out on it when it first released:

“College dropout Mae Borowski returns home to the crumbling former mining town of Possum Springs seeking to resume her aimless former life and reconnect with the friends she left behind. But things aren’t the same. Home seems different now and her friends have grown and changed. Leaves are falling and the wind is growing colder. Strange things are happening as the light fades.

And there’s something in the woods.

Join Mae on a trip through her hometown and into the dark on the other side.

Night in the Woods is an adventure game focused on exploration, story, and character, featuring dozens of characters to meet and lots to do across a lush, vibrant world. Break stuff, play bass, hang out, walk on powerlines, jump between roofs, and discover strange and amazing and terrible things you never asked for. Come home and waste your life away in Possum Springs.”

One thing that works superbly well for Night In the Woods is its 2D art style. It’s set up with a hand-drawn like setting, but it works wonderfully for the game. And that also means it’s not too hefty of a download on the Switch, since it’ll clock in at around 6.2GB. That’s larger than the usual indie fare, but we can assure you that the download is well worth it.

If you want to get a better idea of how the game looks – as well as the emotional journey that you’re in for – be sure to check out the trailer above. It’s quite different from the usual gaming fare, and that’s a good thing.