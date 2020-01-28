Ninja Reportedly Made Up to $30 Million for Move From Twitch to Mixer

Of all the streaming news over the past year or so, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins leaving Twitch to stream exclusively on Mixer is probably the biggest. At the time, it was known that Ninja and Mixer had struck some sort of deal to make the shift appealing to both parties, but the exact terms weren’t announced. But according to a new report, Ninja may have made up to $30 million out of it. That’s right: $30 million to stream on a different platform.

According to a larger CNN report about the streaming wars between the likes of Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and more, Ninja made up to $30 million for his move to Mixer from Twitch. Ader CEO Justin Warden, whose marketing and talent management agency works with Ninja, claimed to have direct knowledge of the multi-year deal and said it clocked in between $20 and $30 million. Ninja has, as of yet, not officially revealed the terms of the deal — including compensation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whatever the exact numbers might be, it’ll be interesting to see if the deal remains in place once the current terms are up. It is, admittedly, still relatively early days for Ninja on Mixer, but going from over 14 million followers on Twitch to just under 3 million on Mixer has to hurt. There’s every possibility that the name recognition alone makes the deal worth it to Mixer, and any actual followers is just icing on the cake.

For your Sunday reading, here’s a feature that took weeks to put together on the new streaming wars. Mixer offered Ninja around $25 million and that started a trend of streamers leaving Twitch every month. https://t.co/dkd09Q25OG — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) January 26, 2020

What do you think of Ninja’s reported payout here? If you watched him on Twitch, have you followed him to Mixer? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Ninja currently streams on Microsoft’s Mixer, and you can check out his channel here. Ninja increasingly makes appearances outside of gaming spheres, including that one time where he was immediately kicked off The Masked Singer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ninja right here.