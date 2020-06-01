The Ninjala Open Beta Is Winning Over a Lot of Players

Ninjala just might be the next big thing on Nintendo Switch. GungHo Online Entertainment's new game had its second open beta today, and it already seems to be a pretty big hit with players. Some encountered issues with glitches, but a few hiccups are to be expected prior to a full release. Still, reception seems fairly strong across the board, and that certainly bodes well for the game's full release. Fortunately, those that missed out on the open beta won't have too much longer to wait to enjoy some ninja action. Ninjala is set to release June 25th on Nintendo Switch.

Are you looking forward to Ninjala? Did you have a chance to check out the game's open beta? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the open beta of Ninjala!