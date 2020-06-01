The Ninjala Open Beta Is Winning Over a Lot of Players
Ninjala just might be the next big thing on Nintendo Switch. GungHo Online Entertainment's new game had its second open beta today, and it already seems to be a pretty big hit with players. Some encountered issues with glitches, but a few hiccups are to be expected prior to a full release. Still, reception seems fairly strong across the board, and that certainly bodes well for the game's full release. Fortunately, those that missed out on the open beta won't have too much longer to wait to enjoy some ninja action. Ninjala is set to release June 25th on Nintendo Switch.
Keep reading to find out what fans think about the open beta of Ninjala!
Ninjala seems to be finding an audience!
This game is way too much fun... #Ninjala #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/JXjNLpKuiw— Art (@ViewedWriter) June 1, 2020
This seems like a good sign.
@playninjala I love it! when can I give you my money?!— NeroTheHero (@NeroTheHero13) June 1, 2020
That might be the general consensus!
I'm starting to get hooked to ninjala— BrandenC_Butterman (@BrandenButterm1) June 1, 2020
To be fair, most betas are kind of like that.
This is fun, but I also don't know what I'm doing half the time. #Ninjala #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/lJF5I5hTaq— Jupy ٩(๑❛ᴗ❛๑)۶🌸 #TeamKetchup 🍟🍅 (@jupy314) June 1, 2020
Players definitely seem to be digging it!
if ninjala is like the beta, it's gonna be pretty promising! i'm super enthralled!— Rosalyn (@levaethyn) June 1, 2020
Charming and cute sums it up nicely.
everything about ninjala is so charming and cute, and it really seems made with a lot of care. im excited for the full game— Guzma | BLM ✊🏾 (@guwuzma) June 1, 2020
Is Ninjala the next Splatoon?
i keep forgetting that im not playing splatoon when playing ninjala— swift (🎉BDAY TOMORROW!!🎉) (@swift_uhm) June 1, 2020
Fortunately, it isn't far away!
really loved this beta, can't wait for the full game! #Ninjala #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/4gRVVZACAm— Func (@illuminaked) June 1, 2020
