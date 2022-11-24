A popular Nintendo 3DS game may be coming to Nintendo Switch soon. Masahiro Sakurai is best known for the Super Smash Bros. series, and that's partially because that's all he's worked on since 2008 with one exception. In 2012 he, as a director, released Kid Icarus: Uprising, the first game in the Kid Icarus since Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters was released in 1991 via the NES. The third and most recent release in the series, it was notably the only game to be made by Project Sora before it was shut down in 2012.

If you were around in 2012 and were tapped into Nintendo circles, you'll know the game was fairly popular. While the series doesn't compare to the likes of Zelda and Mario in terms of popularity, it has its fans, and these fans are desperate to see it return. If you're one of these fans then we have some good news for you.

In a new YouTube video Sakurai says "It sure would be nice to play Kid Icarus: Uprising on a home console. I wonder if someone out there will ever port it?" This is accompanied by a smirk to the camera. If you want to watch the moment for yourself, it's at the end of the video below:

The million-dollar question is whether this is a tease or not. Sakurai is known to participate in some teasing here and there, but it's enough to have some fans on the hook.

"I know damn well to not always into things Sakurai says or does as hints. But this is pretty blatant for him to say something like this and if the man wanted to I am sure he can walk straight into Shinya Takahashi's office and say he wants to remaster Kid Icarus Uprising for the Switch and the project would be green light on the spot," reads a comment about the video over on Reddit. "Plus a good chunk of the staff that worked on Kid Icarus Uprising would later work on both Smash 4 and Ultimate. So it would line up with it being this Bandai Namco remake/remaster of a Nintendo they are working on, assuming the Smash team is doing the remaster.

Of course, right now all we have is the video above and the speculation it has created. In other words, nothing definitive, so take everything here with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest Switch news, all of the latest Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Switch deals -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below: