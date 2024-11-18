Nintendo’s Most Mocked Song Gets Amazing Remix After 25 Years

In 1999, Nintendo released Donkey Kong 64. While the N64 game had a mix of high and low points, one of the lowest was the DK Rap. The song opened the game, acting as an introduction to its five playable characters. The song quickly became a punchline, and composer Grant Kirkhope has mocked it quite a few times over the years. However, Kirkhope has surprised fans with a new remix for the track, as part of a collaboration with the rapper Substantial. In this new version, Substantial replaces original singer George Andreas, while Kirkhope jams out on the guitar. The result is significantly better than the version that appeared in DK 64!

In a post on Bluesky, Kirkhope called the original version of the song “the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks,” while offering praise for Substantial’s take on the material. The new version can be found in the YouTube video below.

While the new track maintains the sillier lyrics present in the original version of DK 64, it has a stronger beat overall, and a superior flow. As many listeners have pointed out, it’s a lot more enjoyable to listen to casually, which can’t be said for the first version. On social media, the remix has gotten a lot of praise from Kirkhope’s fans, including those who continue to defend the original version. It seems Kirkhope and Substantial have managed to create something that can appeal to everyone, regardless of how they feel!

While the DK Rap has always been silly, that silliness has also given it a lot of staying power. The song continues to appear in the Super Smash Bros. series, and could be heard in The Super Mario Bros. Movie when Donkey Kong first appears. Kirkhope even composed a similar “Yooka Rap” for the 3D platformer Yooka-Laylee, as a tribute to the N64 game. While the DK Rap got a lot of derision at the time of its release, it clearly hasn’t been forgotten, and has something of a legacy at this point.

This month marks the 25th anniversary of Donkey Kong 64. While the game did receive a re-release on Wii U, it remains unavailable through Nintendo Switch Online. It’s likely the game will be added to the service at some point in the future, but that will probably require Microsoft’s approval. Both Donkey Kong 64 and Diddy Kong Racing feature content owned by the company; in the case of DK 64, Microsoft owns the rights to Jetpac, an older game that must be completed in order to take on King K. Rool. Nintendo and Microsoft have worked together to get other Rare developed games like Banjo-Kazooie on the service, so it might just be a matter of time.

