Nintendo and Amazon Team Up for Special Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Boxes

✖

As part of its ongoing Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary celebration this year, Nintendo has apparently teamed up with Amazon for a very special branded box that folks using the online retailer can receive. This is far from the first time that Amazon has featured different boxes from its normal fare, but it also sounds like the Mario ones will specifically be relatively limited, shipping out this November only, and there's no guarantee that any given order will come in one -- regardless of whether folks purchase Nintendo goods.

"If you order from Amazon this November, your package may be delivered in a Super Mario Bros. branded box," Nintendo states on its "Missions" page. "Note that the Super Mario Bros. branded Amazon boxes are in limited quantity and will be used randomly, while supplies last. Purchasing Nintendo products will not increase the possibility of receiving a Super Mario Bros. branded box."

You can take a look at the various box sizes below:

(Photo: Nintendo)

Amazon itself has also launched a special splash page for the anniversary linking out to all of the various goods folks can pick up for the anniversary. But, again, the fine print is important enough to restate once more: literally every order, regardless of contents, could possibly show up in these boxes. If you're the kind of person that absolutely has to have one, well, it might be worth just keeping an eye out in the local recycling instead of trying to buy your way to one.

The special Amazon boxes are just the latest in a long line of Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary celebrations for Nintendo this year. Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, is available for the Nintendo Switch, there's the special battle royale-style game, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

Do you have any interest in receiving one of the special Super Mario Bros. Amazon boxes? Or are you already over the 35th anniversary shenanigans from Nintendo? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.