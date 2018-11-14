Nintendo Confirms Black Friday Deals, Including ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Switch Bundle

Although we had a pretty good idea of what it was going to be offering for its deals, Nintendo went ahead and produced a new video to showcase what’s being offered for Black Friday. And it’s a good chance to pick up a Nintendo Switch and/or a Nintendo 2DS for a solid price, as well as the Nintendo Labo kits.

First off, the Nintendo Switch will be available for $299 in a special bundle that also features a full game download for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Though the system doesn’t have a special design like the Diablo III: Eternal Collection and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate packages, it’s still a great way to get introduced to the system, while enjoying one of its best multiplayer offerings out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you prefer the handheld style of play, there’s the Nintendo 2DS, with a specially colored system and a packed-in copy of Super Mario Maker going for $79.99. Though this version of the “make your own Mario levels” game comes up short without an online community to back it up, it does offer a number of levels to choose from. And $80 is hard to scoff at when it comes to owning a portable system.

Finally, the Nintendo Labo kits will be slashed in price, going down to $100. That’s not too bad a discount for those of you that have been wanting to get into motion gaming with cardboard peripherals.

In addition, a special steering wheel peripheral, akin to the one that’s available for Mario Kart Wii, lets you snap in a JoyCon controller so you really feel like you’re behind the wheel in the racing game. You can get it for just $14.99, though the JoyCon is sold separately.

The video above advertising these deals is good fun, featuring MissGandaKris, the creator of such great Amiibo figures as Bowsette and others. You can check out her work on her Twitter page here, and watch her gift wrapping skills as she lends a hand to Luigi. (Word of advice though, Luigi — maybe next time stock up on your coins so you can pay her properly, yeah?)

These Black Friday deals will be available starting next Thursday night at various retailers, so get yourself ready to clean up on some bargains!