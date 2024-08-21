Nintendo Insider Doubles Down on New Direct Coming Soon

A notable Nintendo insider has reiterated that a new Nintendo Direct should be happening relatively soon. Earlier this week, Nintendo held its latest Direct, but the presentation was not what fans expected at all. Rather than focus on upcoming games for Switch (or perhaps reveal Switch 2), Nintendo chose to show off its new museum that it’s opening in Japan this October. Fortunately, for those who were hoping for a more traditional Direct, it sounds like a broadcast of this type is still happening shortly.

In a recent statement on Famiboards, insider PH Brazil once again suggested that a new Direct would be happening before the end of the month. Previously, Brazil was one of the first to claim that Nintendo was planning a new Direct that would be happening in the coming weeks. When this presentation associated with the Nintendo Museum came about, some inferred that this was the Direct that Brazil had been referring to. Instead, he clarified that this was not the case.

“This wasn’t all I was talking about,” the insider said of the Nintendo Museum Direct. “There’s more coming this month.”

For the better part of the past decade, Nintendo has always opted to hold a standard Direct in either August or September to shed light on its upcoming fall releases. Given this history, it’s likely that Nintendo will once again do this and give fans new looks at titles like Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Super Mario Party Jamboree, to name a few. If this presentation is going to happen in August, though, Nintendo will have to announce it relatively soon given that the month only has 10 days remaining.

The larger question tied to Nintendo at the moment, though, comes with the reveal of the company’s next console. Nintendo has already confirmed this year that it’s working on new hardware which fans are expecting to be called the Nintendo Switch 2. Despite this, Nintendo has yet to shed further light on the platform and its potential release. In all likelihood, this information will come about at some point before 2024 ends. Until then, fans are left to wonder about when and where Nintendo will choose to say more.