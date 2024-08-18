New Nintendo Direct Announced for This Week, But It’s Not What You Expect

Nintendo has announced when its next Direct of 2024 will take place, but it’s absolutely not what fans are expecting. Outside of its main Nintendo Direct showcases which focus on upcoming games releasing for Switch, Nintendo has also had some one-off Direct presentations in the past associated with other topics. This was most notably seen in the lead-up to Super Nintendo World opening at Universal Studios and The Super Mario Bros. Movie hitting theaters. Now, a new Direct in this same vein will transpire tomorrow on a topic other than games themselves.

Revealed on Nintendo’s official X account, the Japanese gaming giant shared that it will hold a new Direct tomorrow, August 19th, at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT. As for the topic of this Direct, it’s set to center entirely around the new Nintendo Museum that is set to open in Japan this fall. Nintendo announced the creation of this museum dedicated to its history earlier in late 2023 and said that it would be completed in 2024. After having finished construction just a few months back, Nintendo is now ready to show off what the location will feature for those looking to visit it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As if it weren’t obvious enough, this Direct is going to focus solely on the Nintendo Museum and will only clock in at about ten minutes in length. Nintendo also went on to stress to fans that “there will be no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.” So if you were hoping to hear about the Switch 2 for some reason in this showcase, that absolutely will not be happening.

If you’re disappointed to hear that this new Nintendo Direct won’t contain any game announcements, the good news is that a standard Direct might be right around the corner. Historically, Nintendo tends to hold a Direct each September to further highlight the games that it’s planning to release in the back half of the year. Although no such Direct for the coming month has yet to be divulged, there’s no reason to believe that Nintendo will be skipping out on its new-annual broadcast in this window.