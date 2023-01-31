Next Nintendo Direct Rumored for February 2023

A new Nintendo Direct presentation is rumored to be taking place during the first week of February 2023. As history has shown us time and time again, Nintendo often ends up holding new Direct events in the early portion of each year. With this in mind, Nintendo fans have already been expecting that a Direct would be announced by the company in the near future. And while no such announcement has yet come about, it sounds like we could hear more very soon.

In a new rumor stemming from Reddit, the latest Nintendo Direct is said to be taking place next week on February 7th. The nature of this rumor is a bit of an odd one though, as no actual information regarding the Direct came from a named source. Instead, moderators from the "Gaming Leaks and Rumors" subreddit were provided info from an unnamed user that said this Direct would be happening next week. This user in question was said to provide proof of their claims, though, which the mods then stressed that they could not verify. Still, what was outlined contained enough validity in some sense for the moderators to share this with Reddit users in the first place.

Given the bizarre way that this rumor has come about, it's important to take everything that has been said with a major grain of salt. Although there could be some truth to what has been outlined, there's no way that we'll know for certain until Nintendo makes an official announcement on its end.

That being said, and as mentioned before, Nintendo often does hold new Direct events in the early parts of each year. Not to mention, Nintendo has a number of games coming up, most notably with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, that it needs to share more info about. As such, it seems like only a matter of time until a new Direct ends up taking place.

What do you think about this strange new rumor tied to Nintendo's next Direct? And what are you hoping to see when this Direct does happen? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.