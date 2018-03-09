Nintendo Direct: New Nintendo Switch and 3DS Games Now Available to Pre-Order With Discounts

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct was loaded with exciting new announcements like Super Smash Bros, Okami HD, and Crash Bandicoot for the Nintendo Switch as well as Luigi’s Mansion and Warioware Gold for the 3DS. The vast majority of these games have been made available to pre-order, and there are already some fantastic deals to be had.

For your convenience, we’ve rounded up all of the latest Nintendo Direct announcements, complete with release dates and links where they can be pre-ordered. The pre-orders that include discounts have been marked. Note that the 20% Amazon Prime discount is live for several of the titles, and we expect that they will be activated for the rest in due time. Surprisingly, GameStop was already offering discounts of as much as $20 on a handful of titles, so you might want to jump on those as quickly as possible because they probably won’t last. If you’re a Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked member, these titles should be available with 20% discounts soon.

Nintendo Switch:

• Okami HD – Summer 2018

• Dark Souls: Remastered – May 25th (20% Prime Discount)

• Dark Souls Solaire of Astora amiibo – May 25th

• Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido – June 8th ($10 Discount)

• Octopath Traveler – July 13th (20% Prime Discount)

• Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – 2018

• Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – July 13th ($20 Discount)

• Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy – July 10th (20% Prime Discount)

• South Park: The Fractured But Whole – April 24th

• Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – May 18th (20% Prime Discount)

• Mario Tennis Aces – June 22nd (20% Prime Discount)

• Undertale – 2018

• Little Nightmares: Complete Edition – May 18th

• Splatoon 2 Ver 3.0 – April 2018 (20% Prime Discount on Starter Edition)

• Super Smash Bros. – 2018 (20% Prime Discount)

Nintendo 3DS:

• Warioware Gold – August 3rd

• Dillon’s Dead Heat Breakers – May 24th

• Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey – 2019

• Luigi’s Mansion 3DS Remake – 2018

• Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – July 13th

If you’re a bit gun shy about pre-ordering games, there isn’t much to worry about here. Nintendo has been killing it with ports for the Switch, and the games are classics, so you know what to expect there. And come on – you know you’re getting Super Smash Bros. when it comes out. Might as well save that 20% now because you certainly won’t get a better deal for a long time after the game launches. That $20 off deal on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is also as good as it’s going to get – plus it’s open to everyone.



