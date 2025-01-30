Next Nintendo Direct Potentially Leaked (And It’s Very Soon)

The release date of the next Nintendo Direct has potentially been discovered, and if accurate, Nintendo fans are getting the next Nintendo Direct very soon. The first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is currently scheduled to go down on April 2. That said, there have been rumors of another Nintendo Direct, focused on the current Nintendo Switch, happening in February. And the aforementioned discovery not only reaffirms these rumors, but provides an exact date.

Nintendo fans have discovered that Nintendo’s Transfer User Data and Transfer Save Data are both set to have maintenance on February 4. Why does this matter? Well, it matters because three of the past five Nintendo Directs have either happened on the date this has happened or the day after. This could be a coincidence, but it would be a major coincidence.

When you also factor in the previous rumors of a new Nintendo Direct in February, the proximity of the next earnings call with investors, it seems not just a possibility, but likely the next Nintendo Direct will be on either February 4 or February 5.

Right now, all we have is speculation, but the good news is that both February 4 and February 5 are next week. So if there is something to this speculation, we will find out very soon as Nintendo would presumably officially announce on February 2 or February 3, as the two weekdays before these dates. That said, if the Nintendo Direct date is February 5, then a February 4 announcement is also possible. No matter what, we will find out if there is anything to this discovery by the end of next week.

Nintendo has not commented on this Nintendo Direct speculation starting to make the rounds. Typically, it does not comment on speculation so we do not suspect this situation will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

