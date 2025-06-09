New Nintendo Direct Update Does Not Have Good News for Fans

Nintendo fans hoping for a Nintendo Direct soon may want to give up on these hopes. The last Nintendo Direct happened on April 2, 2025. This was the first Nintendo Direct focused on the Nintendo Switch 2. Since then, the console has come out and there has not been any follow up Nintendo Direct nor word of any on the horizon. Meanwhile, a new update from a prominent Nintendo insider seemingly confirms there haven’t been even been rumors of a new Nintendo Direct, because there isn’t one in a pipeline.

A big reason word of a Nintendo Directs happening before they are announced happens so often is because of the number of partners involved. It is not just Nintendo keeping the secret, but all of the developers and publishers participating. This is why we know most Nintendo Directs are happening before they are officially announced. That said, there has been zero scuttlebutt of a new Nintendo Direct. What we do have is confirmation from the aforementioned insider, Nate the Hate, that they have heard nothing about a new Nintendo Direct.

Now this doesn’t mean, definitively, there isn’t a new Nintendo Direct on the horizon, but it certainly reduces the odds of that being the case. Nate the Hate has heard about many of the recent Nintendo Directs before they have happened, so the fact they have heard nothing is not a great sign.

Typically, though not every single year, Nintendo has a fairly substantial Nintendo Direct every summer. And with a new console to promote, and a holiday 2025 lineup to reveal and highlight, Nintendo will almost certainly have another Nintendo Direct this summer, but it seems unlikely it will be anytime in the very near future.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt as all we have is unofficial information, which is laced with speculation. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on the speculation and rumors surrounding the next Nintendo Direct, and there is no reason to expect it do as much, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

