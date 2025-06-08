One of the Best Nintendo Switch 2 Games Has a Free Demo

One of the very best Nintendo Switch 2 games available at the release of the console has a brand new free demo. There’s no beating around the bush: the Nintendo Switch 2 has one of the worst launch lineups in the modern console era. There is Mario Kart World and that is essentially it beyond a smattering of ports of games either already on Nintendo Switch or available on other platforms such as PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Unfortunately, Mario Kart World does not have a free demo on the Nintendo Switch, but one of the highlights from this collection of ports does.

The new free demo is available on the Nintendo eShop for all Nintendo Switch 2 users and lets said users try Street Fighter 6, one of 2023’s best games, for free. It is unclear why Capcom opted to release the demo, but it has been made available alongside the $40 purchase of the Nintendo Switch 2 game on the Nintendo eShop.

Whether this is a limited time demo or a permanent addition to the Nintendo eShop; we don’t know. The lack of information suggests the latter though. As for the port, this is the first time the game has been on any Switch console as it did not come to the first Switch.

Developed and published by Capcom, Street Fighter 6 — despite what its name suggests — is the seventh mainline Street Fighter game. Released in 2023, it boasts a 92 on Metacritic, making it one of the best reviewed games of its year. Meanwhile, as of December of last year, it has sold over 4.4 million copies.

As for the nature of the demo itself, it is a slither of the game. More specifically, arcade, online, and battle hub are all unavailable, though World Tour, Versus, Gyro Battle, Local Wireless, and Calorie Contest are all available. Meanwhile, there are two maps: Training Room and Metro City Downtown. Complimenting this there are three characters: Kimberley, Luke, and Jamie. As for progress, your created character in World Tour can carry over but not any progress within the mode.

