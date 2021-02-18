WII U Owners Conflicted After Nintendo Direct
Wii U owners are voicing their conflicted reactions to the latest Nintendo Direct. The company let fans have their first big presentation since 2019 and the reactions were a bit mixed online. As with every Nintendo Direct, the expectations spiraled a bit out of control. But, the people who ended up holding the bat more than usual were the Wii U fans. Often considered the forgotten fans of the company’s work, the people who still have the last console had a bit of a laugh about the entire situation. On one hand, there are barely any exclusives left after Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury hit the Switch. Conversely, the current-gen fans might never get a crack at The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Remaster or the Windwaker ones that dropped on the Wii U ages ago. Check out some of that emotional journey below:
People looking for Wind Waker and Twilight Princess HD remakes who didn't have the Wii U pic.twitter.com/WtVk3ukFjN— LuviagelitaEdelfelt (@Luvia_Edelfelt_) February 17, 2021
Nintendo describes The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which you actually can grab on Switch, “Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.”
“Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.”
Gonna watch the direct on my wii u gamepad like a real one. pic.twitter.com/gw7PpMiSvw— MountainDrew (@raidonbungeling) February 17, 2021
Reminder of why the Wii U and 3DS are never leaving my possession. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/TmHvziqDMP— Bryan Arivett (@bryansbane) February 17, 2021
Nintendo really said they’re leaving Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Wii U pic.twitter.com/homzaqbknZ— BHM/BLM (@MegaTakesATwit) February 17, 2021
Can't wait till they remove skyward sword from the Wii U eshop https://t.co/iKw8owpt9s— Lionwolf (@LionWolf_01) February 18, 2021
I’m fine with no botw2 or bayonetta 3 news but,,,,,,,, why are they not releasing,,, this huge ass fucking game that would do SO WELL on switch instead of rotting on the Wii U?? Xenoblade Chronicles X for switch PLEASE pic.twitter.com/lwhKeiEZng— “Pisstopher” | BLM (@pissstopher) February 17, 2021
Nintendo announces they have ported the Wii U onto the Switch— TV's 🅱️uran (@buranflakes) February 18, 2021
Nintendo during the Wii and Wii U era: We are a family friendly company!
Nintendo now: pic.twitter.com/1IXiW0j4fw— फ़ैलकूपा🌈 (@FalKoopa_) February 17, 2021
Nintendo stans: "tWiLiGHT PrINCesS wAS alREAdy pORted to tHE WII U"
People who own a Wii U: pic.twitter.com/9Wwd1EvbAr— resu (@MiIdIyConfused) February 18, 2021