Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals New DLC Fighter

✖

As had been expected, today's Nintendo Direct officially revealed that Pyra from the Xenoblade Chronicles series will be joining the expansive roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Pyra marks just the latest addition to the popular fighting game franchise with Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII having been added as a new playable fighter back at the end of last year. Pyra will be the fourth DLC character from the latest pack to be added and is coming in March with two more to go afterwards.

Thought the Nintendo Switch presentation started off as if it were to make a Xenoblade announcement, though Pyra was suspiciously missing from the event with lots of talks about where she’d gone. As things played out, it became clearer that this might be a Smash announcement. That theory was confirmed later on when Pyra said she’d been invited to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Just as we’ve seen from all the Nintendo Direct streams that merely featured Super Smash Bros. Ultimate instead of focusing solely on it, we saw a brief snippet of Pyra’s moveset. If the past reveals are any indication of what’s to come, we’ll see Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai give a more in-depth look at the fighters’ moves sometime in the future ahead of their release date.

Also revealed during the stream, Pyra won’t technically be the only character from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 added in the DLC release. As an alternate outfit similar to how we’ve seen the Minecraft characters featured in different ways other than just as Steve, Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will also be available as an alternate skin for Pyra.

As noted above, the new DLC fighter Pyra is set to release in March. At this point, there remain two unfilled slots for new DLC fighters to be added, and considering the latest addition, there is no telling who might appear next. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate itself is currently available for Nintendo Switch. The latest and greatest DLC fighter for the title, Sephiroth, was released in late December. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right here.

What do you think about Pyra joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Are you excited to check them out when they release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!