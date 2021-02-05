Nintendo Documentary Series Gets Release Date

✖

Nintendo is soon set to have a new documentary series debut on Crackle which is entitled Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story. The show will cover the history of the iconic video game company from its earliest days until it became a household name thanks to the likes of Mario, Zelda, Metroid, and its iconic gaming consoles. As of today, we now know when the series is finally set to appear.

Coming by way of Deadline, it was announced today that Playing With Power will make its debut in a little under a month on March 1, 2021. As mentioned, the series will premiere on Crackle and will contain five episodes in total And while releasing one episode at a time on a weekly basis has become a bit more common in recent history (looking at you, WandaVision), all of Playing With Power will hit the service at once for those looking to binge it.

While the idea of a docuseries based on Nintendo might sound great on its own, Playing With Power also has a lot of noteworthy names attached to it. One of those is Sean Astin, who serves as the narrator of the series. Speaking with Deadline, Astin said that Playing With Power was worked on over the course of four years and it was "ambitious" to talk about the entire history of Nintendo in such a short period of time. "I think we've created a five-episode journey that will open up the world of video games and this legendary company in a way that most people have never seen," Astin said.

It remains to be seen how Playing With Power will turn out, but a proper documentary centered entirely around Nintendo has likely been needed for awhile. As the medium of video games continues to get older, perhaps more documentaries about other gaming companies will become more prominent in the coming years.

