Nintendo Fans Discover New Donkey Kong 64 Cheat After 21 Years

Nintendo fans have discovered a new Donkey Kong 64 cheat 21 years after it released on N64. More specifically, players have unearthed a special developer code in the 1999 game that when combined with a specific input will bring players to a level with fewer Golden Bananas. The discovery itself isn't very exciting, but the fact that it's coming more than 21 years after the game released is what's noteworthy.

As for how to recreate the cheat, you will need to get close to B.Locker in a lobby and then press up, then down, then left, then right on the D-pad. This will trigger a homing ammo sound effect and enable a developer function that will reset every time the player loads a level lobby.

There's a good chance this is the final Donkey Kong 64 cheat that hasn't been discovered, and for now, this is all Donkey Kong fans have to be excited about. The last time we saw DK was in 2014 when Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze released on the Wii U, unless you count Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars, which released a year later. Whatever the case, it's been a while since we have seen Donkey Kong proper, and right now there are no rumors or leaks suggesting this is changing anytime soon on the Nintendo Switch. What we do have is a brand new Donkey Kong 64 cheat. It may not be to-the-moon exciting, but it's better than nothing.

Of course, it's possible someone, somewhere discovered this, but if they did, they didn't share it with the Internet.

