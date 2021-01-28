New Mario Nintendo Switch Game Possibly Leaked

✖

A new Mario game for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and possibly the Super Switch, may have just leaked, or at least that's what Nintendo fans think just happened. Nintendo hasn't shared what it has in store for 2021, but many are expecting plenty of games after a somewhat quiet 2020, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, and possibly even Mario Kart 9. That said, in addition to these games, plus a few others like Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo fans are now looking forward to a sequel of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, 2017's turn-based strategy game from Ubisoft that merged together the world of Mario with the world of Rabbids.

Speculation about a sequel to the 2017 hit comes the way of Twitter and following the official account of Rabbids being turned from "@RabbidsOfficial" to "@MarioRabbids." Right now, it's unclear why Ubisoft and Nintendo made this change, but it not only hints at a sequel, but signals at a possibly imminent announcement.

For now, all of this is just speculation, but as the speculation points out, it's unclear what else could be going on here. If it's just a change for the sake of change, it's a very, very random one.

Wow, apparently the official account of the Rabbids turned from @/RabbidsOfficial to @mariorabbids! Will we finally get the sequel of Mario Rabbids we desired? Let's hope so! 😍🔥🎉#MarioRabbids #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/2LM3QhRUaD — 🌟 Ezereal 🌟 #Nintendo (@So_Ethereal) January 27, 2021

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Ubisoft nor Nintendo -- have commented on the change and the speculation it has created, and it's unlikely either will at this point. However, if either do, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meanwhile, if you're a fan of the aforementioned 2017 game, keep your eyes peeled.

