The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Re-Released on Nintendo Switch With Major Change

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is being re-released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, but with a major change. While CD Projekt Red hasn't brought its latest game to the pair of Nintendo consoles -- Cyberpunk 2077 -- it did bring The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, its previous major release, to the consoles back in 2019. And at the time, you could only purchase The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, which comes with not just the base game, but its two huge expansions, Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone. This week, that changed.

The Polish developer has re-released just the base game on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $40, which is $20 cheaper than The Complete Edition. Of course, this version comes with a smaller download, so those with the Complete Edition can redeem this for free in order to download just the base game and save some space in the process. Meanwhile, the aforementioned expansions are now also available for standalone purchase as well.

It's unclear why CD Projekt Red made this change this week, but it may be to offer the game at a lower price. Also, it's what the Polish developer does on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC well.

On Nintendo Switch, The Witcher 3 doesn't run nearly as well as it does on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In fact, it's not even close, however, it's a miracle it and Saber Interactive were able to get the game on there in the first place.

