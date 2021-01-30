The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Reportedly Releasing Sooner Than We Thought

✖

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is reportedly releasing sooner than we thought, or at least that's what a new release date leak indicates. Since Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game back at E3 2019, we haven't seen or heard a single thing about the new Zelda game and sequel to 2017's best-seller, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And with rumors that Nintendo is holding the game for the launch of the Nintendo Super Switch, many Nintendo fans have slowly but surely prepared themselves for another year of silence. However, it looks like Nintendo fans may have given up hope too soon.

According to Austrian retailer Gameware, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is releasing sometime during Q2 2021, which is to say, sometime between April 1 and June 1. Unfortunately, the retailer doesn't divulge anything more specific, and of course, it's possible this is nothing but a placeholder/guess or the retailer simply looking for some extra site traffic.

Interestingly, the retailer also lists a release window for Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne Remaster, claiming the game will release sometime this May.

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD 2

SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI 3 NOCTURNE HD REMASTER According to Austrian retailer Gameware:

-Shin Megami Tensei 3 HD will release in May 2021

-Zelda BOTW 2 would release during the 2nd quarter of 2021 (calendar year or fiscal year?)#Zelda #SMT pic.twitter.com/UM377DZWWo — 🌟 Ezereal 🌟 #Nintendo (@So_Ethereal) January 29, 2021

Since we've heard nothing salient about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in nearly two years it makes a Q2 release unlikely, however, plenty of rumors have been adamant about the game releasing this year. That said, if it is going to release in Q2, it will have to be announced very soon. It's going to be one of Nintendo's biggest games of the generation, and it will surely want to get a proper marketing run in before it drops.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. If this was an Amazon or Best Buy listing, there'd be little room for doubting, but smaller, region-specific retailers like this have been known to run placeholders and fish for traffic with inaccurate dates and windows.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Nintendo or Gameware -- have commented on the possible leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo and Nintendo Switch, click here or continue to the links below: