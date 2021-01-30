Huge Pokemon Rumor From 2019 Resurfaces After Nintendo Fans Notice It's Coming True

✖

A new Pokemon rumor from 2019 has resurfaced online after Nintendo fans discovered the several accurate predictions it leaked. Not only is the rumor two years old, but it comes from 4chan, which has a reputation for producing bogus rumors and leaks. However, as one Reddit user points out, it accurately predicted Galarian Mr. Mime and its evolution. On top of this, it relayed how fossils would work in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield before it was revealed how fossils would work in the pair of Switch games.

The original rumor made three claims though. That's only two. The third claim is that after Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, the next mainline games would be a remake of Pokemon Pearl and Pokemon Diamond, and according to a metric ton of recent rumors and leaks, that's exactly what's happening this year.

That's not all the rumor said about the next mainline games. It also mentions it will have Pokemon Let's Go's catching mechanics, which would prove to be controversial if true.

It's worth noting the short-and-sweet rumor mentions that these remakes would be out in 2020, which would normally be a red flag, because obviously, this didn't happen, however, this being wrong doesn't automatically mean the whole thing is wrong. Further, for all we know, that could have been the plan until the pandemic hit and disrupted everything.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While it's reasonable to re-examine the rumor given that parts of have since come true, it's still a rumor, and like all information of the unofficial variety, it should be taken with skepticism.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo and Game Freak haven't commented on the rumor, and it's unlikely they will as they both maintain a very strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, report, leaks, and everything else of the unofficial and speculative variety. That said, as always, if a comment is provided or if more relevant information arises, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.