Nintendo Fans Urge Everyone to Play New "Perfect" DS Release

There aren't many Nintendo DS games championed in discussions about the greatest games of all time. And that's because the handheld doesn't have many games that fit the criteria, but this doesn't mean it doesn't have a compelling library full of compelling games. It has great and extensive library of many fan-favorite and cult-hit games. One example of this is 2010's Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, which was recently released as an HD remaster via not just the Nintendo Switch, but the PC, PS4, and Xbox One as well. This happened just this year, back in June, and if you haven't checked out the remaster, you should, or at least according to Reddit users over on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page you should.

To spotlight the fact that game is currently discounted by 33 percent on various digital storefronts, knocking the game down from $29.99 to $19.99, one Reddit user made a post sharing why they love the game so much, and the post has attracted plenty of attention on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page, and lots of agreement a well.

"Ghost Trick is one of my few perfect games, and it's on sale for $20 now," reads the post. "There are only a handful of games that I call perfect... So I totally suggest this. You probably haven't played a game like this before. I don't think we'll ever see a game quite like it again."

"It's a fantastic experience and my favorite DS game (Which is saying a lot considering how stacked that library is)," reads one of the top comments. "There's a demo to try it out, make sure to not Google anything about the game to avoid getting spoiled, it's so hard to say why I love this game without spoiling it!"

Of course, not everyone agrees with these takes, but critics also enjoyed the game when it came out over a decade ago, as Metacritic scores as high as 90 indicate. Still, it won't be for everyone, but if you do decide to check out the game, you will need to set aside roughly 12 hours to complete it.