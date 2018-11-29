Nintendo Is Ending the Creators Program, Offers New Guidelines for Content Creators

Nintendo announced its intentions to end the Nintendo Creators Program so content creators can create and monetize videos featuring content from Nintendo’s games.

Sharing an update on its site about the closure of the Nintendo Creators Program, Nintendo said the program will be shuttered at the end of December. The current system allows content creators to join in and submit their Nintendo-related videos to receive a cut of the advertising proceeds gained from viewers watching the content, assuming the videos were approved by Nintendo. But as the program winds down, Nintendo said it’ll no longer accept any more video or channel submissions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The NCP will come to a close at the end of December 2018,” Nintendo’s update said. “Please note that we are no longer accepting videos and channels, and will not review any that have been submitted, but not yet registered. The NCP website will be taken down on March 20, 2019.”

The Nintendo Creators Program is coming to a close at the end of December. Thanks to everyone who participated in the program! //t.co/kC9I1fjvWG pic.twitter.com/mQSNui8uGN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 29, 2018

The goal of ending the program, Nintendo said, it “to make it easier for content creators to make and monetize videos” that are related to Nintendo’s games. In place of the Nintendo Creators Program, Nintendo now has a separate article listed on its site titled “Nintendo Game Content Guidelines for Online Video & Image Sharing Platforms.” Nintendo said that so long as content creators follow the rules listed below, it will not object to the use of gameplay footage or other contents captured from Nintendo’s games.

You may monetize your videos and channels using the monetization methods separately specified by Nintendo. Other forms of monetization of our intellectual property for commercial purposes are not permitted.

We encourage you to create videos that include your creative input and commentary. Videos and images that contain mere copies of Nintendo Game Content without creative input or commentary are not permitted. You may, however, post gameplay videos and screenshots using Nintendo system features, such as the Capture Button on Nintendo Switch, without additional input or commentary.

You are only permitted to use Nintendo Game Content that has been officially released, or from promotional materials officially released by Nintendo (such as product trailers or Nintendo Directs).

If you want to use the intellectual property of a third party, you are responsible for obtaining any necessary third-party permissions.

You are not permitted to imply or state that your videos are officially affiliated with or sponsored by Nintendo.

We reserve the right to remove any content that we believe is unlawful, infringing, inappropriate, or not in line with these Guidelines.

Nintendo’s FAQ on the topic provided more information on the specifics of its guidelines that it said could be updated at any time.