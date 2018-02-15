New Nintendo eShop Deals Live, Switch Mega-Hits Get Huge Discounts

Another fresh batch of deals and discounts have just stormed the Nintendo eShop across all platforms, and Nintendo Switch owners particularly have some great new discounts to take advantage of! This will be a really exciting post if you love horror games, because I think the best deal of the bunch is for Resident Evil Revelations and Revelations 2, both of which can be yours for $13.99 as long as these deals are live.

It’s not just Switch games, though! There are deals on 3DS and Wii U as well, and as always, ResetEra member ‘Captain of Outer Space’ has been kind enough to arrange everything neatly for our consideration. Here’s everything you can expect to see for at least the next week on the eShop:

Nintendo Switch:

Axiom Verge – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 2/19

Battle Chef Brigade – $17.99 – 10% Off – Ends 2/19

Brawl – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 2/19

Butcher – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 2/22

Caveman Warriors – $9.09 – 30% Off – Ends 3/7

The Coma: Recut – $15.99 – 20% Off – Ends 3/1

Energy Cycle – $2.39 – 20% Off – Ends 2/19

Farming Simulator Nintendo Switch Edition – $37.49 – 25% – Ends 2/22

forma.8 – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 2/28

Lichtspeer: Double Spear Edition – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 2/22

NBA 2K18 – $38.99 – 35% Off – Ends 2/20

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition – $49.99 – 50% Off – Ends 2/20

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold – $82.49 – 45% Off – Ends 2/20

Resident Evil Revelations – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 2/21

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 2/21

Semispheres – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 2/19

Slain: Back from Hell – $15.99 – 20% Off – Ends 3/1

Super Ping Pong Trick Shot – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/1

Tales of the Tiny Planet – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 2/22

Wheels of Aurelia – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 2/28

Nintendo 3DS:

Bingo Collection – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/1

Brave Dungeon – $2.50 – 50% Off – Ends 3/1

Classic Games Overload: Card & Puzzle Edition – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/3

Collide-a-Ball – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/1

Dangerous Road – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/1

Double Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 2/22

Farming Simulator 3D – $3.49 – 65% Off – Ends 2/22

Farming Simulator 14 – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 2/22

Farming Simulator 18 – $17.99 – 40% Off – Ends 2/22

Johnny’s Payday Panic – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 2/22

Ping Pong Trick Shot – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/1

Ping Pong Trick Shot 2 – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/1

RTO – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 2/22

Squids Odyssey – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 3/1

Stack ’em High – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/1

Wii U:

99Moves – $1.24 – 50% Off – Ends 3/7

99Seconds – $1.24 – 50% Off – Ends 3/7

Abyss – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/7

Axiom Verge – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 2/19

Booty Diver – $1.99 – 75% Off – Ends 2/22

forma.8 – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 2/28

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $4.99 – 67% Off – Ends 2/22

Squids Odyssey – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 3/1

Steel Rivals – $4.89 – 30% Off – Ends 2/22

Super Toy Cars – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/1

Triple Breakout – $3.49 – 30% Off – Ends 2/22

Like we said, the Resident Evil Revelations duo is impossible to ignore at this price point, but if you have a few bucks left over when you’re done shopping, we also highly recommend Battle Chef Brigade. Between the three of those games, you can introduce a ton of variety to your library at a great price! Happy shopping, everyone.