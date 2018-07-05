Nintendo eShop Update Brings New Shining Game, Retro Action and More

Though this week’s Nintendo eShop update may not be as loaded as it was in previous weeks, there’s still a lot to enjoy here. This is especially true if you’re a fan of retro games.

That’s because leading the charge this week is Sega’s latest game in the Shining series, Shining Resonance Refrain. Set to launch this Tuesday, July 10, the game will reintroduce fun role-playing action and includes all of the original game’s downloadable content to boot. It’ll run you $44.99.

But that’s not all, as you can also get your hands on the following games this week as well:

Samurai Shodown V- The latest entry in the Neo-Geo Arcade Archives lineup is here, bringing back the fighting action we’ve come to expect from this fine series. ($7.99)

Awkward- An interesting party game where you decide on answers and then your peers try to decide which one suits you best. More fun than awkward, really. ($11.99)

20XX– Even though we’re getting Mega Man X Legacy Collection in just a few weeks, this side-scrolling platformer is perfect for those looking to get some retro shooting action in the meantime. Releases July 10.

Another World– Remember Out of This World? It’s back with a vengeance, recreating all the exciting side-scrolling action of the original! Releases July 9.

Bomber Crew– Get your fill of strategic bombing action with this unique game. But don’t lose any crew members, because they’ll be gone for good! Releases July 10.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard– Based on the forthcoming animated film, this should be a hoot for fans of the franchise. Releasing July 10.

Muddledash– Race against other aquatic creatures in this fun and frantic multiplayer party game! ($5.39) Releases July 10.

Neverout– Ready for a nerve-wracking experience? Make your way through several rooms before time runs out! ($5.99) Releases July 10

Pato Box– Let’s get ready to rumble! This fighting game introduces old-school thrills akin to Punch-Out!!, but with a twist. $13.49) Releases July 9.

Rento Fortune Monolit– Roll the dice with your friends in this online multiplayer retro favorite! ($9.99)- Releases July 8.

The Wardrobe– A classic point and click adventure game filled with lots of laughs and interesting characters. ($12.74) Releases July 6.

Disease Hidden Object– Find items of mysterious value in this horror adventure tale. ($7.99)

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes– Another Data East classic joins the Switch lineup, as you fight your way through brutal forces. ($6.99)

Kill the Bad Guy– Fight against dangerous bad guys using a number of your provocative skills. ($6.99)

Miles & Kilo– Challenging and entertaining retro platformer where you take on mischievous forces.( $7.99)

Mushroom Wars 2– This builds upon the original game with even more soldiers and more great gameplay! ($19.99)

Pocket Rumble– Fight to the finish in this fun and experienced brawlathon, with a number of great characters! ($9.99)

Squids Odyssey– Take on evil aquatic forces with your army of squids, crabs and shrimp! ($14.99)

Super Rock Blasters!– Team up with your friends in this retro-themed blast-a-thon! ($9.99)

The Journey Down: Chapter Three– The story continues with the latest chapter as you explore deeper into the Kwayerumoshi mystery. ($19.99)

Ultra Space Battle Brawl– Another fighting game where you can team up against friends and knock them into another universe. ($14.99)

Yuso– An interesting puzzle game where you use a set of colors to solve certain scenarios. ($7.99)

Nekopara Vol. 1– The PC game comes to the Nintendo Switch with modified controls and a great story. ($14.99)

Runbow– The arcade-style multiplayer racing game finds a new home on Switch, complete with various options and challenges! ($14.99)

Burnstar– Use explosive powers to fend off against enemies and save your homeworld of Burnstar! ($19.99)

(Hat tip to Nintendo Life for some of the details!)