Nintendo Fan Has Immortalized Mario In Their Patio

“It’sa me, a Patio!” We’ve seen some creative ways players have shown their love for the iconic Mario from Nintendo’s Super Mario series, but putting the lovable plumber as a part of your house and not just a collectible item? That’s impressive.

That’s exactly what one person did apparently thanks to a recent post on Reddit where someone made a tribute to the classic pixelated style as part of their patio aesthetic. As is the nature of Reddit, the comment section was pure gold. From the witty, “You either die a brick smasher or live long enough to see yourself become the brick” to the “Mario’s a brick house. He’s mighty mighty,” the reactions were almost better than the patio piece itself.

For those that for some incredibly odd reason don’t know what Super Mario is, it’s a huge franchise that first made its platform debut back in 1985 as a standalone title, though the character himself has made previous appearances as early as 1983.

He’s donned a lot of hats through the years, both metaphorically and literally. From transforming into “Racoon Mario,” to to taking to the skies as “Cape Mario,” no task is too small when it comes to keeping the Mushroom Kingdom safe.

According to the Super Mario Wiki:

“The Super Mario games follow Mario’s adventures, typically in the fictional Mushroom Kingdom with Mario as the player character. He is often joined by his brother, Luigi, and occasionally by other members of the Mario cast. As in platform video games, the player runs and jumps across platforms and atop enemies in themed levels. The games have simple plots, typically with Mario rescuing the kidnapped Princess Peach from the primary antagonist, Bowser. The first title in the series, Super Mario Bros., released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1985, established gameplay concepts and elements prevalent in nearly every Super Mario game since. These include a multitude of power-ups and items that give Mario special magic powers such as fireball-throwing and size-changing into giant and miniature sizes.”

So whether you’re a fan of the classic style or fancy the more modern take on our mustachioed hero, we can all agree on one thing: We need this patio.