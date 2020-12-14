Nintendo Fans Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker's 18th Anniversary

On December 13th, 2002, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker released in Japan on Nintendo GameCube. When Nintendo first pulled back the curtain on the console at Spaceworld 2000, the company teased a darker take on the Zelda franchise. As such, it came as a very big surprise when Nintendo revealed The Wind Waker's cartoon-inspired art style a year later. Across the internet, fans bemoaned the decision. However, the art style remained, and when the game released, it was met with universal acclaim, showing once again that you truly can't judge a book by its cover! Now, the game is widely considered to be a favorite, and fans across social media shared their love for the game on its 18th anniversary.

Are you a fan of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker? Were you concerned about the game's graphics before it released? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker!

