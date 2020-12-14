Nintendo Fans Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker's 18th Anniversary
On December 13th, 2002, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker released in Japan on Nintendo GameCube. When Nintendo first pulled back the curtain on the console at Spaceworld 2000, the company teased a darker take on the Zelda franchise. As such, it came as a very big surprise when Nintendo revealed The Wind Waker's cartoon-inspired art style a year later. Across the internet, fans bemoaned the decision. However, the art style remained, and when the game released, it was met with universal acclaim, showing once again that you truly can't judge a book by its cover! Now, the game is widely considered to be a favorite, and fans across social media shared their love for the game on its 18th anniversary.
For many fans, it represents their favorite series entry...
Happy bday loz windwaker. My favorite zelda game and the only one ive 100%— Jack (@jackn1ght1ngale) December 14, 2020
...and for others it was their first!
Windwaker is 18 today... thats so crazy... was the game that introduced me to Zelda when I was younger...— 🍄Cyr🍄 (@Rockmuncherr) December 14, 2020
That's some serious nostalgia, right there.
OH TO BE PLAYING WIND WAKER ON MY MASSIVE OLD CRT IN THE BASEMENT WITH AN EARLY GEN WIRELESS CONTROLLER WITH NO RUMBLE FEATURE.....— reid (@dacasyo) December 14, 2020
Toon Link lives on in Super Smash Bros.!
Happy 18th to my favourite Zelda game and Smash main. Play The Wind Waker pic.twitter.com/Cp8xr1DtZI— liamt4 @ AOC | PMTOK (@DoomGuysBowels) December 14, 2020
18 years later and that snot bubble still grosses me out.
Happy 18th Birthday to the Wind Waker! 🌊🌊💨⛵🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/zSfkcPNamL— Stephen Buch (@stephenbuch41) December 14, 2020
Some fans have created their own art to celebrate the occasion.
18 years of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker! pic.twitter.com/bx9GhIwP07— QuMiii (@qu_miii) December 14, 2020
While others shared their tattoos!
HBD to the game that reminds me I have the power to control the winds of change and chart my own course. (Photo from last year when the tat was fresh) #WindWaker pic.twitter.com/MYuMq7ui8L— HOI! BIG BROTHER! (@MxAmericanPi) December 14, 2020
This desperately needs to happen, Nintendo.
Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker for the Switch, when?— Ranked Chouriço Voting (@LucasOlson) December 14, 2020
