New Nintendo Game Available for Free

A new Nintendo game is available for free, and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not needed. In fact, neither is a Nintendo Switch nor a Nintendo Switch 2. Following a free Nintendo Switch game giveaway on the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo has followed with its own free giveaway, but this one does not come via the Nintendo eShop, but rather via the App Store and Google Play, and this is because it is a new mobile release from the makers of Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and many of the biggest IPs in gaming.

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Rather than mine its nostalgic IP, Nintendo has introduced a new IP today, May 28, called Pictonico, which takes the photos on your phone and turns them into various minigames. And the game is entirely free, or at least “free-to-start” according to Nintendo, which specifies that the free download comes with a certain amount of free mini-games, while the rest, up to 80 minigames, are locked behind a purchase. In other words, there is a free version of the new Nintendo game and a premium version of the new Nintendo game. Meanwhile, Nintendo clarifies that any photos used for the game are not collected, which is to say, your photos are not sent to Nintendo.

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WarioWare Spirtual Successor?

Nintendo just announced this free game back on May 18, before releasing it ten days later. This small turnaround time seemingly indicates a lack of belief in the product, or simply that Nintendo knows its core audience is unlikely to care. Whatever the case, the announcement trailer above has 7,200 likes to 543 dislikes, which is a fine ratio, but not by Nintendo standards. Meanwhile, because the free Nintendo game is literally out today, user reviews are still populating, so there is no insight on this front, at least not yet.

“This feels like something that would be pre-installed on the 3ds with the face copter game,” reads the top comment on the trailer above. Another top comment adds: “Close enough, welcome back WarioWare Snapped.”

A third top comment further adds: “The most normal, strangest thing to come out of Nintendo.”

As noted by fans, this does almost feel like a spiritual successor to WarioWare: Snapped, which used the Nintendo DSi’s built-in camera and had mini-games. Meanwhile, the collection of wacky mini games generally evokes WarioWare, which some Nintendo fans have been waiting for to get a mobile release. To this end, this may be the closest thing said fans ever receieve.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the Nintendo conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.