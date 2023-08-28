Nintendo Game Boy Game Returns This Week With New Release

A Nintendo Game Boy game is returning this week with a new release across Game Boy, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5. Unfortunately, if you're on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, you're out of luck as there's no word of the Game Boy game being released on Xbox consoles. This could change sometime after launch, but if it was going to change in time for launch then the news would have presumably been shared already. In other words, don't expect to play the release on Xbox consoles this week, and there's no guarantee this will ever change.

As for the mystery game, it's Trip World DX, an updated version of the 1992 Game Boy game, Trip World. This new release isn't a remaster or a remake of the game, but essentially an enhanced port. The original developer of the game, Sunsoft, is involved in the development, as is the original director Yuichi Ueda. It's unclear how much these two parties are actually involved though with the game as Limited Run Games is the one bringing it to market.

According to Limited Run Games, its proprietary Carbon Engine, which was built specifically for retro game emulation, will give the game a more modern presentation. Bolstering this will be never-before-seen content, a music player with remastered audio and arrangements, original design documents, cameo appearance designs, and video interviews. As you can see in the trailer below, the game is now in color as well, however, if you wanna play the original black-and-white version you can do that as well.

"In the classic Trip World, you take part in a globetrotting adventure through Trip World, a land filled with endearing creatures and mythical beings, as the bunny-like hero Yakopoo," reads an official blurb about the game. "A showstopper on its original handheld hardware, Trip World features some of the finest graphics and music ever heard in a video game in this form factor. The quality of its presentation is matched perfectly by the spot-on game mechanics and atmospheric level design that encourages the player to take part and enjoy the many sights of Trip World rather than rush through and beat it."

As for when old school and nostalgic Nintendo fans will be able to get their hands on this 1992 cult classic, it's only a matter of days. More specifically, the game is slated to release worldwide on August 31, which is this Thursday.